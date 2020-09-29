"He's pretty cute, right?" said Amy Schumer during Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Amy Schumer's Son Gene, 16 Months, Makes Surprise Cameo in Interview as She Reveals His First Word

Amy Schumer's toddler is adorably crashing her latest television appearance.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Trainwreck actress, 39, found a playful way to simulate an in-studio talk show interview virtually, appearing via a TV monitor with a stand-in prop body below the waist on a chair opposite host Ellen DeGeneres.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sight gag got plenty of laughs out of DeGeneres, 62, who also got to meet Schumer's only child, son Gene, 16 months.

"I haven't seen you since you've had a child. How is that child doing and how old is he now?" DeGeneres asked Schumer, who welcomed Gene on May 5, 2019, with husband Chris Fischer.

"He's almost 17 months old," said Schumer, adding when a photo of him comes on-screen, "He's pretty cute, right?"

The proud mom also discussed the Instagram clip she shared last week, which captured the sweet moment Gene said "mom."

Schumer then joked: "Or maybe he said bomb. Either way, I was excited."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The actress went on to reveal that "mom" wasn't little Gene's first word.

"Actually that is not his first word, I was his second word. His first word is 'car,' which definitely hurt both of our feelings," she said. "He loves cars. I don't know, Chris and I don't care about cars, but he is obsessed. Anywhere we go ... he just wants to be in the parking lot, he just wants to look at cars. Which is really convenient because everywhere you go there are cars."

Later in the interview, Schumer brought Gene, who seemed "confused" by the virtual TV appearance, on camera. Both Schumer and DeGeneres tried to get the toddler to say "mom," but quickly gave up, as Schumer let Gene walk out of the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen’s Sons Have Adorable Virtual Playdate on Watch What Happens Live

Speaking on how motherhood has changed her as a person "in a million ways," Schumer told Entertainment Tonight in November that she has become kinder to her own mother, Sandra.

"I'm just nicer to my mom," she said at the time. "I didn't know I could love someone that much — no offense to my husband. ... But yeah, I think we're both shocked by the level of love that's possible."

Schumer previously reflected on the ups and downs of her pregnancy, telling PEOPLE back in October that, while it was "terrifying," it was still "worth it." She documented her pregnancy for an HBO Max docuseries titled Expecting Amy.