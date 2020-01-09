Amy Schumer Reveals She's Undergoing IVF and Shares Photo of Her Bruised Stomach

Amy Schumer is undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer, 38, wrote in a candid Instagram post alongside a photo, which shows her bruised stomach from having hormone injections. The star’s C-section scar from her first pregnancy was also visible in the image.

In her post, Schumer called on women who have undergone the process to give her some advice writing, “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do.”

“My number is in my bio,” Schumer continued.

The star explained, “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child — a boy named Gene Attell in May 2019.

Schumer’s decision to undergo IVF comes after her very difficult pregnancy with Gene.

In November 2018, Schumer was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that Kate Middleton also experienced in all three pregnancies. (Ayesha Curry also battled the illness).

The condition continued all the way into Schumer’s third trimester.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Celebrates First Birthday as a Mom as She Cuddles Up to 4-Week-Old Son Gene

Schumer has been vocal about the illness, taking aim at medical research for the lack of women’s health studies on hyperemesis and endometriosis.

Before giving birth, Schumer shared a photo in April, confirming to fans that she was “still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d—- not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d—-.”

In addition to raising awareness on challenging experiences women face throughout pregnancy, Schumer is also an advocate for working moms and the community of people who make that possible.

On Wednesday, the comedian shared a funny photo on Instagram in honor of Gene’s nanny, showing them sporting coordinating white face masks.

Image zoom Amy Schumer Noam Galai/WireImage

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy,” Schumer praised her childcare provider. “I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin. 😍”

The comments on her post were overwhelmingly supportive. “Who doesn’t 🤷🏽‍♀️,” one fan quipped, referencing her skincare remark. “Also happy you found someone you can trust with your everything ❤️ it’s tough, balancing it all.”

Another wrote, “Yay for working moms! Thank you for always giving us a voice,” while fellow working mom Natalie Portman commented with a string of red heart emojis.

While Schumer said in October that she was “afraid” to return to work following the birth of her son, she went on to note how it also felt “empowering,” she told PEOPLE that same month.

“It’s like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard,” the I Feel Pretty actress said, adding that she recognizes her privilege, too: “I’m just so fortunate, you know? ‘Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder,” the mother of one added.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Thanks Doula After Baby’s Birth: I ‘Felt Sick Mostly Every Day of My Pregnancy’

Becoming a mom has also increased her desire to shed light on many issues such as proper maternity care for women and new parents receiving adequate paid time off from work, she told PEOPLE.

“Christy Turlington [Burns] started this charity called Every Mother Counts and they raise money to help women have a midwife or doula with them when they give birth,” Schumer said. “Because sometimes they’re just at home by themselves. It’s real grim. I have so much privilege, and it was still so hard for me to go back to work.”