Amy Schumer Thanks Doula After Baby's Birth: I 'Felt Sick Mostly Every Day of My Pregnancy'

Amy Schumer is grateful for all the help she received throughout her difficult pregnancy.

On Saturday, the comedian, 37, who welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer last week, opened up about how “lucky” she was to have doula Domino Kirke — who’s married to actor Penn Badgley — by her side every step of the way.

“Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh—,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo that showed the new mom cradling her newborn in her arms.

“Men are cool and whatever but women are f— warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth,” she wrote, before shedding some light on the role doulas can play throughout the pregnancy experience.

Continuing, the mother of one wrote: “What do doulas do? I don’t totally know But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can.”

Schumer, who struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition which is marked by persistent sickness often leading to dehydration and weight loss — throughout her pregnancy, went on to thank all of the doctors and nurses she met with during all her trips to the hospital.

“Doctor Brill and all the nurses and pediatricians at Lenox Hill and all the other hospitals I spent time in this year, thank you for everything,” she shared.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Amy Schumer Shares Late Night Selfie with Son: ’New Kid, Who Dis?’

Opening up about her difficult pregnancy, Schumer shared that she “threw up violently” on an almost daily basis welcoming her bundle of joy.

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she added.

As for how she combatted the persistent sickness, the I Feel Pretty star shared that “the only thing that helped me with my nausea was products from @thelordjones.”

Image zoom Amy Schumer and son Gene Attell Amy Schumer Instagram

Image zoom Chris Fischer and son Gene Attell Amy Schumer/Instagram

Bringing her lengthy post to an end, Schumer went on to thank each and every one of her friends who “encouraged me to ‘keep going’ ” and told her “it will be worth it.”

“Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana,” she wrote, giving a special shout out to her adorable dog.

The comedian went on to show off her trademark sense of humor, adding the hashtags “t— leaking” and “wearing a diaper.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Welcomes a Son with Husband Chris Fischer: ‘Our Royal Baby Was Born’

The actress welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer, 39, on Sunday, May 5. She announced the birth on Instagram Monday alongside a hospital photo of herself and Fischer with their newborn son.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer captioned the heartwarming photo.

The caption was no doubt poking fun at the timing of her son’s birth, which came just a few hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child — also a baby boy.

It was also in theme with her pregnancy announcement, when Schumer hilariously photoshopped her and her husband’s face over a snapshot of the royal couple, after announcing her pregnancy just days after Markle did. During her pregnancy, Schumer released a Netflix comedy special, Growing Pains, where she also joked about Markle stealing her thunder being pregnant at the same time.

Image zoom Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Red State Blue State

RELATED: From Announcing the Same Week to Having Sons at the Same Time: How Meghan Markle & Amy Schumer’s Pregnancies Aligned

On Tuesday, the Trainwreck star revealed her son’s name for the first time, sharing a photo of her newborn being sweetly carried by his father and captioning the snap, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”

It is speculated that Gene’s middle name, Attell, appears to be a reference to fellow comedian and Schumer’s friend, Dave Attell, who recently invited Schumer to perform with at his show at Caroline’s in New York City in January.