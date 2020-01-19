Amy Schumer Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wishes to Have a Daughter: 'I Picture Us All on the Beach'

Image zoom Amy Schumer and Oprah Winfrey Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Amy Schumer would love to give son Gene Attell a sister.

On Saturday, the comedian and actress, 38, opened up about motherhood and expanding her family during a one-on-one talk as part of Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, presented by WW.

“I really have had a beautiful experience having a baby,” Schumer, who is currently undergoing in vitro fertilization, told Winfrey. “You know, it’s different for everybody. But I really have to recommend if you’ve got the resources to have a baby, have a baby.”

“It’s been so life-changing for me. And I really like the guy,” Schumer affectionately added, before noting she’d love to have a daughter. “I picture us all on the beach together. And teaching maybe a little girl how to play volleyball.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Amy Schumer Says She’s ‘Staying Positive’ While Undergoing IVF: ‘I’m Really Hoping This Works’

Becoming a mother has also made Schumer, who welcomed her son in May 2019 after a difficult pregnancy, realize just how incredibly strong women are.

“We are warriors. All of us. I mean, for real. That is what I learned,” she said. “I didn’t just learn how strong I was. I really learned, as a whole, how strong women are. And, you know, men are great, too. And, like, that’s awesome and you guys can throw a touch down. But, like, can you make a baby?!”

Schumer went on to explain that until she met husband Chris Fischer, she didn’t think marriage — or having a family — was in the cards for her.

“I never wanted to get married. I never wanted to have kids. I didn’t even think about it. Like kids — like little girls play weddings? I was, like, playing that I was a fortune teller, you know?” she joked. “But then I met this dude. And I was, like, I want to partner up with you for life. And I do want to get the government involved. And I want you to sign. I want to make a vow. Everyone here heard you and now you are mine.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Calls Returning to Work After Baby ‘Empowering’: ‘You Get a Piece of Yourself Back’

Earlier this month, the I Feel Pretty star revealed that she felt “really run down and emotional” after starting IVF.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” she wrote in the post, which featured a photo of her bruised abdomen from hormone injections. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Two days later, Schumer thanked her fans for the influx of advice, saying that she is “staying positive” throughout the process.

“I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a doctor’s office, adding that hearing others share their stories of IVF was helping her “more than you can imagine.”

RELATED: From IVF Bruises to Pumping Pics: Every Time Amy Schumer Got Candid About Motherhood on Instagram

The Trainwreck star was hospitalized in November 2018 with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, which continued into her third trimester.

But despite her difficult pregnancy, Schumer has found it all worth it. In a post shared just a few days before the new year, she wrote, “This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting every day.”

Schumer’s full interview will air on Wednesday, Jan. 22 (8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT) as part of WW’s Wellness Wednesday Series on Oprah’s Facebook channel, and the WW Now Facebook Channel, with highlights on Instagram, @ww.now.