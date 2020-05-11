Amy Schumer Talks Mother's Day with Son Gene — and He Adorably Crashes the Interview!

"He can't be any cuter," Savannah Guthrie said on Monday's Today, of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's son Gene David

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer were joined by a special guest during their appearance on Monday's episode of the Today show: 1-year-old son Gene David!

The couple were remotely chatting with Savannah Guthrie about their new Food Network cooking show when Gene stopped by for a hello, the sweet boy smiling widely at the camera while dressed in blue overalls and a gray onesie.

"Here's the little guy!" said Schumer. "Say hi, buster! Be cute! Be cuter!"

"He can't be any cuter," Guthrie said of Gene, whose birthday was on May 5. "Look at those overalls, he turned 1. He's so beyond cute. He's so cute!"

Asked how Gene was doing, Schumer said the boy was "firing on all cylinders."

"He’s clapping, he can walk around," Schumer said. "Yesterday, he was collecting pine cones and I'll say it, he was hoarding them. He was hoarding pine cones."

Gene's also built a bond with Schumer and Fischer's toy poodle, Tatiana. "They've become really good friends, so they wrestle over stuffed animals and stuff."

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, and their son

And Schumer and Fischer have adopted an adorable nickname for their son: Panini

The moniker comes after the pair officially changed Gene's name from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer, realizing by accident they had originally named their son "genital."

"Can you believe we did that?" Schumer laughed to Guthrie. "What kind of an epic [fail]. It just means that we're unstable, I guess. How am I going to apologize for that? We fixed it!"

Earlier in the show, Schumer opened up about how she celebrated Mother's Day, explaining that the holiday was "really peaceful."

"Chris did a great job," Schumer said, joking that her husband's plan to celebrate his wife didn't go without a hitch. "He got up and he made pancakes. That was such a nice thought, but that means that I'm with the baby while he was making pancakes, and then I have to feed the baby, so I eventually ate a pancake I think at like, noon."

"But it was such a nice day," Schumer said. "It's just sweet to be able to be together right now, more than we would normally."

Like millions of Americans across the country, the comedian and her husband have been sheltering-in-place in their home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been pretty much the same as always," Fischer said. "We're homebodies."

"Yeah, we're like really introverts," Schumer said. "It's not like we're like, 'Oh we miss the bars and restaurants!' He's a chef so we're home anyway. It's kind of just like, now, we have an excuse."

"Being in quarantine with your husband ... [there are] highs, lows," she teased. "No, it's been great. ... You just have to keep going. You bicker for a second and then you just have to keep rolling."

Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer and son Gene

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer

One thing has kept Schumer and Fischer busy: their new cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.

Filmed with the help of their nanny Jane during the pandemic, the eight-episode series – which premieres on the Food Network on Monday — finds Fischer teaching Schumer how to make a handful of meals (while she channels her bartending past to mix a few drinks).

"It was really weird," Schumer said on Today, explaining how her standup past made filming the show without an audience difficult for her. "We hope you like it. We don't know if it's good, we hope it is!"

Regardless of how it plays for audiences, Fisher said the experience was positive for his wife.

"She's a great student," he explained. "She really focuses and listens and isn't afraid to mess up. That's an important attribution. You have to roll with anything, that's sort of the point of the show."

Schumer agreed, recalling just how much she's learned.

"I really have no information or knowledge," Schumer added. "I was thinking about this: I went to college, I learned how to make a couple of dishes from my mom, and then I was on the road as a standup comic. You're not like, cooking at a hotel in Toledo."

Before, she knew how to make "a nice scrambled egg, a nice toast" plus one dinner: "skirt steak, creamed spinach, and a baked potato."

"Tat's all that was in my tool belt," Schumer said. "Now I know how to make tons of stuff. It's horrible. I have no excuse not to help."