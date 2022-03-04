Amy Schumer went through IVF after welcoming her son Gene David in May 2019

Amy Schumer Was 'Sad' After Failed IVF, Says She'll Only Have One 'Perfect' Child, Son Gene

Amy Schumer is opening up about her difficult experience with in vitro fertilization.

The I Feel Pretty actress, 40, appeared on the latest episode of Chelsea Handler's iHeartRadio podcast, Dear Chelsea, where she detailed her IVF journey when trying to conceive her second baby. Schumer is already mom to 2½-year-old son Gene.

"I did IVF, we made embryos and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard. People do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, I'm gonna die. This is awful," she said.

"I got like 31 eggs and I was like, I'm Fertile Myrtle. I felt very hot," Schumer continued. "And then the drop off after fertilization, we only got one normal embryo and we tried and it didn't work … and now I don't have a uterus."

"So we're gonna have just one child and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that," the actress told Handler of her baby boy. "I'm excited about it but I was sad. And it's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, you already have one bitch, shut up. But you know, that's a real struggle people go through."

Schumer added, "We tried, but yeah we're just gonna have the one perfect little adorable angel."

The Emmy Award winner first opened up about her IVF journey in 2020 with a candid post on Instagram.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," Schumer wrote alongside a photo, which shows her bruised stomach from having hormone injections. The star's cesarean section scar from her first pregnancy was also visible in the image.

The star explained, "We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child in May 2019. She decided to undergo IVF after her very difficult pregnancy with baby boy.

In November 2018, Schumer was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness. The condition continued all the way into Schumer's third trimester.

Schumer has been vocal about the illness, taking aim at medical research for the lack of women's health studies on hyperemesis and endometriosis.