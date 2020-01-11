Amy Schumer Says She's ‘Staying Positive’ While Undergoing IVF: ‘I’m Really Hoping This Works’

Image zoom Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer is incredibly thankful for all the support she’s received since opening up about undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

On Saturday, the actress and comedian, 38, posted a photo of herself reclining in a doctor’s office as she expressed gratitude for those who had shared their stories and advice with her thus far.

“Thank you ladies and a few gentleman,” she wrote, noting that she and husband Chris Fischer are “gonna freeze embryos hopefully.”

Schumer went on to reflect on some of the lessons she’s learned since starting IVF about a week ago, which included ways to help deal with the bruising on her stomach from receiving hormone injections.

“I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises,” she wrote. “To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other.”

“Your stories helped me more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: From IVF Bruises to Pumping Pics: Every Time Amy Schumer Got Candid About Motherhood on Instagram

Schumer, who welcomed son Gene Attell in May 2019, first revealed that she was undergoing IVF on Thursday.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” Schumer wrote alongside a photo showing her bruised stomach as well as the C-section scar from her first pregnancy.

In her post, Schumer called on women who have undergone the process to give her some advice writing, “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do.”

The star added: “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Clarifies Apology to Amy Schumer After Her IVF Reveal: ‘My Mom Went Through the Same’

Schumer’s decision to undergo IVF came after her very difficult pregnancy with Gene.

In November 2018, Schumer was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that Kate Middleton also experienced in all three pregnancies. (Ayesha Curry also battled the illness).

The condition continued all the way into Schumer’s third trimester.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Calls Returning to Work After Baby ‘Empowering’: ‘You Get a Piece of Yourself Back’

Opening up about her experience a week after her son’s birth, the comedian shared how “lucky” she was to have doula Domino Kirke — who’s married to actor Penn Badgley — by her side every step of the way.

“Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the sh—,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of herself cradling her newborn. “Men are cool and whatever but women are f— warriors and capable of anything.”

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” she added.

Becoming a mom has also increased Schumer’s desire to shed light on many issues such as proper maternity care for women and new parents receiving adequate paid time off from work.

“Christy Turlington [Burns] started this charity called Every Mother Counts and they raise money to help women have a midwife or doula with them when they give birth,” Schumer previously told PEOPLE. “Because sometimes they’re just at home by themselves. It’s real grim. I have so much privilege, and it was still so hard for me to go back to work.”