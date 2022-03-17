Amy Schumer tells PEOPLE that her 2-year-old son "feels very sensitive to us laughing at him if he doesn't intend on that"

Amy Schumer Says Her Son Gene, 2, 'Only Wants to Be Laughed at When He Means to Make Me Laugh'

Amy Schumer's son Gene isn't always a fan of getting a laugh.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Life & Beth star, 40, shares that while her son Gene David is "really funny," he can be "very sensitive" when it comes to people laughing at him.

"He feels very sensitive to us laughing at him, like if he doesn't intend on that," Schumer explains. "He knows he's funny. But he only wants to be laughed at when he means to make me laugh."

The comedian, who is set to co-host the Oscars later this month, recalls a recent night when her son, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, told her "no laugh" after she chuckled at something he said.

"I was holding him the other night and he was like, 'I want Daddy to come in.' So I'm like, 'Okay, let's call him,' and he goes, 'Is Daddy coming?' And I said, 'Yeah,' and he went, 'Yay!' And I laughed and he went, 'No laugh,' and I'm like, 'Okay. That's fair,' but I tried to explain to him like it was explained to me, 'It's good when people laugh. It means you made them happy and they love you.' "

Amy Schumer Gets Super Relatable About Feeling 'in Love and Scared' as a Mom: 'Heaven on Earth' Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

As for what makes Gene laugh, Schumer says he "thinks it's so funny" when she crosses her eyes.

"He'll signal me to do it," she adds.

Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with Fischer, 42, whom she married in February 2018.

Last month, the Emmy winner got candid about the bittersweet emotions that come with being a mom, sharing an adorable photo of herself with Gene sitting on a red toy motorcycle.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," Schumer wrote in the caption. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"