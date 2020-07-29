Amy Schumer and Son Gene's Nanny Jane Celebrate Emmy Nominations for Cooking Show: 'Mostly Us'

Amy Schumer is giving her son's nanny a special shout-out for helping with her newly Emmy-nominated cooking show.

On Tuesday, the comedian's cooking show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, starring Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, scored its first Emmy nomination for outstanding unstructured reality program.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Schumer commemorated the achievement with a special post on Instagram, in which she spotlighted her son Gene's nanny, Jane, as a major contributor to the Food Network series.

"We got nominated for an Emmy today (Chris too. But mostly us) #amyschumerlearnstocook," Schumer, 39, captioned the sweet photo of the pair.

In the picture, the Growing star and Jane cozy up together for a selfie on the beach.

Not only does Jane keep the show on schedule by watching baby Gene David, 15 months, but she also had a role in putting the series together.

Image zoom

In an earlier press release, Courtney White, president of the Food Network, shared, "The nanny holds the camera, as Chris makes incredibly delicious food and Amy's sharp wit delivers laugh out loud moments all the way through."

The actress received tons of congratulatory messages on her post, including from stars Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Natalie Portman, and Amy Sedaris.

This isn't the first time Schumer has publicly recognized Jane as an integral part of her family.

In January, the star shared a funny photo on Instagram in honor of her nanny, showing them sporting coordinating white face masks.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy,” Schumer praised her childcare provider. “I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin. ?”

The comments on her post were overwhelmingly supportive. “Who doesn’t ??‍♀️,” one fan quipped, referencing her skincare remark. “Also happy you found someone you can trust with your everything ❤️ it’s tough, balancing it all.”