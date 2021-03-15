Amy Schumer Brings Son Gene, 22 Months, to Visit Her Dad for First Time in a Year: 'Big Day'

Last March, Amy Schumer and her son visited her dad from afar, holding a sign for him from the sidewalk while social distancing during the pandemic

Amy Schumer just had a long-awaited family reunion.

On Saturday, the Trainwreck actress, 39, shared on Instagram that she was able to visit her dad Gordon for the first time in a year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and she brought along son Gene David, 22 months, for the occasion.

Schumer also shared footage from other highlights of her "big day," including time with her mother Sandra, and bringing Gene to the park with husband Chris Fischer.

"Big day. First real visit with my dad in a year," the comedian wrote with the post, adding, "Learned my mom can play the shofar and we started dressing Gene like the guy at the party with drugs. How was your day?"

Last March, Schumer shared on Instagram that she and her son managed to see his grandfather from afar as public health guidelines made in-person visits impossible at the time. Schumer stood on the sidewalk, holding Gene in one hand and a handwritten sign in the other.

"Hi Grandpa! We love you!" read the poster, which the comedian held up for her dad, who has multiple sclerosis, to see as he looked through a window.

Schumer has been open about her father's health struggles, previously telling Barbara Walters in 2015 that he has lived with MS since she was 12. "Some days he's really good and he's with it and we're joking," she said at the time. "And some days I go to visit my dad and it's so painful. I can't believe it."