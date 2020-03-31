Amy Schumer and Son Gene Visit Her Dad While Social Distancing: 'Hi Grandpa! We Love You!'

Image zoom Noam Galai/WireImage

Amy Schumer is making visits with Grandpa a reality during coronavirus social distancing.

On Tuesday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 38, posted a sweet clip on Instagram showing how she managed to visit her father, Gordon, while not being in the same room together. Schumer stands on the sidewalk in the clip, holding son Gene Attell (who turns 11 months on Sunday) in one hand and a handwritten sign in the other.

“Hi Grandpa! We love you!” reads the poster, which the comedian holds up for her dad, who has multiple sclerosis, to see as he looks through a window at his home.

In the clip, which she simply captioned “Visiting dad,” Schumer wears blue sweats as she smiles while seeing her father. In an adorable ball cap and puffy coat, Gene — whom Schumer shares with husband Chris Fischer — looks on, otherwise oblivious of the outings’ mission.

On Saturday, Schumer issued a statement of solidarity to all women pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, writing on her Instagram Story that she was “thinking about” them and sending “big nip love” their way.

In other sweet home videos, Gene entertains his mom while the family is social distancing at home. On Sunday, Schumer posted a clip to Instagram of the boy hilariously crawling over a stack of his picture books and toys — taking the “wild route” as she described it.

Pacifier in-mouth, Gene (whom Schumer calls “Genie” and “Panini” in the video) audibly struggles during his adorable playtime endeavor before giving up and playing with a colorful toy at hand.

Schumer and Fischer also previously posted photos with Gene that they edited to make it appear as if they were on a family vacation, lamenting the fact that they are at home.

Schumer has been open about her father’s health struggles, previously telling Barbara Walters in 2015 that he has lived with MS since she was 12.

“Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking,” she said at the time. “And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”

She added: “In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works. He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing.”

