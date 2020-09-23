Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Video of the 'Nice Moment' Son Gene, 16 Months, Says the Word 'Mom'

"The world is burning, but this was a nice moment," the proud mom wrote on Instagram

Amy Schumer has one talkative toddler!

On Wednesday, the I Feel Pretty star, 39, shared a sweet video captured by husband Chris Fischer of their son Gene David, 16 months, saying "mom" for the camera. The adorable moment came during playtime, with Schumer and their nanny Jane seated on the floor as Gene enjoyed his toy kitchen area.

In the clip, the trio of adults laugh and cheer after Gene utters "mom," smiling at their gleeful reactions. Schumer goes in for a kiss on the cheek as her little one is then asked again, "Can you say mom?" Then a bit camera shy, Gene doesn't quite repeat the word before the end of the home video.

"The world is burning, but this was a nice moment," Schumer captioned the post on Instagram. "Please make a voting plan and make sure everyone in your phone has a voting plan supermajority.com can help."

The comedian also updated fans at the time with a milestone achieved by her son: baby's first temper tantrum. "... any advice for a 14 month old who just had his first tantrum? I feel like he's testing me," Schumer wrote on Instagram.

For Father's Day, Schumer penned a heartfelt tribute to Fischer, sharing a photo of him holding their newborn last year. "Happy Father's Day Chris. We love you. I'm jealous that you make gene laugh so much harder than me," she wrote.

Speaking on how motherhood has changed her as a person "in a million ways," Schumer told Entertainment Tonight in November that she has become kinder to her own mother, Sandra.

"I'm just nicer to my mom," she said at the time. "I didn't know I could love someone that much — no offense to my husband. ... But yeah, I think we're both shocked by the level of love that's possible."

Schumer previously reflected on the ups and downs of her pregnancy, telling PEOPLE back in October that, while it was "terrifying," it was still "worth it."