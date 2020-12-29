Amy Schumer Shares Adorable Throwback Video of Son Gene on Playdate with Andy Cohen's Son Ben

"I want to cry looking at these little sweeties," the comedian wrote on Instagram

Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's sons are playdate pals!

The comedian shared an adorable throwback video dated December 24, 2019, featuring her now-19-month-old son Gene on a playdate with Cohen's son Ben, who turns 2 in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A year ago. BEN!" Schumer wrote in the caption for the clip, which included several photos of the baby boys as well as Gene opening presents with the Trainwreck star's parents. "@bravoandy I want to cry looking at these little sweeties. Also my parents were cute. Little did we know what was about to happen."

Schumer welcomed Gene in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer, while Cohen welcomed Ben in February 2019 via surrogate.

The I Feel Pretty star recently revealed that little Gene has spoken some of his first words: "Mom" and "Dad."

In a video shared on Instagram in September, the tot is playing in his toy kitchen area when he says "mom" to the delight of his parents and nanny, who all cheer and laugh.

"The world is burning, but this was a nice moment," Schumer captioned the post. "Please make a voting plan and make sure everyone in your phone has a voting plan supermajority.com can help."

The following month, the actress shared another video, this time featuring Gene calling Fischer "dad" while Schumer made a video message for her husband, who wasn't at home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We just wanted to say hi Daddy, we miss you and we hope you're having a fun day," Schumer says to the camera in the clip before Gene says "dad." After Schumer and her nanny clap with excitement, Gene starts to cry at the commotion.

Image zoom Ben and Gene | Credit: amy schumer/instagram

"This video was clearly a surprise to us. Getting to experience these first moments with my son makes me feel so lucky," Schumer captioned that clip.

Earlier on Monday, Cohen shared a sweet throwback of his own to the moment he met his son Ben for the first time.

While taking part in the social media challenge that asks people to share specific photos to their Instagram Stories, the Bravo host shared a snap of himself smiling widely from the hospital with one hand on little Ben.