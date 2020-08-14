"I don't think I could ever do IVF again," Amy Schumer said in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Photo of Son Gene After Revealing She 'Can't Be Pregnant Ever Again'

Amy Schumer's little apple didn't fall far from the tree!

The actress and comedian shared a new snapshot of her 15-month-old son Gene David to Instagram on Thursday night, which showed just how much the baby boy is the spitting image of his famous mom.

Seated inside a car on dad Chris Fischer's lap, Gene — dressed only in a diaper — gives a big grin to the camera as his chef father sports a matching smile, with a Little Mermaid-themed towel draped around the latter's shoulders.

"I've been ordering towels from the 90s and it's making me so happy. Recognize this towel?" Schumer, 39, captioned her adorable post.

"I don't see anything but Gene's outrageous cuteness," Savannah Guthrie commented, while Chelsea Handler couldn't help leaving a remark about Gene's resemblance to his mom: "Recognize that face?"

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at this week's Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Schumer opened up about her plans for expanding her family. The actress had previously been open about undergoing in vitro fertilization, telling fans that the couple secured at least one embryo following their first round of IVF.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me," she said. "I don't think I could ever do IVF again."

And with IVF out of the picture, the Expecting Amy star has reconciled with the idea of not being able to carry any future children. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she shared. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

For now, Schumer is enjoying every moment she has with her son. "Life is so much more beautiful," she said of motherhood. "[Gene is] the best thing in my life."

In her HBO Max documentary Expecting Amy, the comedian tracked her first pregnancy, as well as her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum: a severe pregnancy side effect that, she said, felt like having food poisoning for nine months.

Sharing an update in February, Schumer thanked her followers for sharing their personal IVF stories, writing on Instagram that she wanted to "send love and strength" to all "warrior women" who go walk that particular path on their journey to parenthood.

"I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," she wrote. "So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging."