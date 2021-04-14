Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer share son Gene David, who turns 2 years old next month

Amy Schumer Says Son Gene, 23 Months, 'Only Wears' Tap Shoes Around House — See the Adorable Proof!

Amy Schumer's baby boy is going through a very noisy phase.

The I Feel Pretty actress, 39, shared an adorable pair of videos on Instagram Tuesday showing her 23-month-old son Gene David walking around the house in tap shoes as he pulled the family dog Tatiana in a toy wagon. Schumer explained that Gene, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer, is currently obsessed with the dancer footwear.

"Gene only wears his tap shoes these days. And tati caught the bus," the comedian wrote alongside the footage.

In the comment section, several of Schumer's famous followers reacted to the cute clips, including Kate Hudson, who wrote, "This is too much!!!" Additionally, Andy Cohen — whose son Benjamin, 2, has had playdates with Gene in the past — commented, "Brilliant."

"This is amazing. #goals," wrote Amanda Kloots, while Ben Platt commented, "how is this real."

Schumer revealed on Instagram in February that she no longer has her nanny Jane, who was quarantining with Schumer and Fischer while caring for their son. Jane, a student, also appeared on the comedian's Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, serving as an at-home cameraperson.

"We have evolved to having no child care. 😱 Love to Jane who is focusing on her studies," wrote Schumer at the time. "Any tips for cutting a toddlers nails? We are strugglin! Also thanks to @evamendes for posting a bunch of great accounts to follow for toddlers check out her page for the list!"