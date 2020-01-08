Amy Schumer Posts Sweet Tribute to Son Gene's Nanny Alongside Fun Twinning Selfie in Face Masks

Amy Schumer is thankful to have help in balancing work and mom life.

The actress and Growing comedian, 38, shared a funny photo on Instagram Wednesday in honor of her 8-month-old son Gene Attell‘s nanny, showing them sporting coordinating white face masks.

“This is our nanny who makes it possible for me to work and know that our baby is happy and healthy,” Schumer praised her childcare provider. “I love her very much and we also both want to have nice skin. 😍”

The comments on her post were overwhelmingly supportive. “Who doesn’t 🤷🏽‍♀️,” one fan quipped, referencing her skincare remark. “Also happy you found someone you can trust with your everything ❤️ it’s tough, balancing it all.”

Another wrote, “Yay for working moms! Thank you for always giving us a voice,” while fellow working mom Natalie Portman commented with a string of red heart emojis.

While Schumer admitted in October that she was “afraid” to return to work following the birth of her first child with husband Chris Fischer, she went on to note how it also felt “empowering,” she told PEOPLE that same month.

“It’s like you get a piece of yourself back, but it is hard,” the I Feel Pretty actress said, adding that she recognizes her privilege, too: “I’m just so fortunate, you know? ‘Cause a lot of people have it a lot harder,” the mother of one added.

Becoming a mom has also increased her desire to shed light on many issues such as proper maternity care for women and new parents receiving adequate paid time off from work, she told PEOPLE.

“Christy Turlington [Burns] started this charity called Every Mother Counts and they raise money to help women have a midwife or doula with them when they give birth,” Schumer said. “Because sometimes they’re just at home by themselves. It’s real grim. I have so much privilege, and it was still so hard for me to go back to work.”

Aside from the difficulties of leaving her son’s side for work, Schumer has also had to endure unsolicited criticism from people on social media who accused her of returning to the stage “too soon” (two weeks after Gene’s birth).

Instead of slamming the shamers, the new mom killed them with kindness by “sending love” their way, along with a photo of herself sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra, rubbing her eye as she pumped breast milk.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she captioned the photo in May, which Schumer said was snapped by her sister-in-law Molly Fischer.

Using her signature humor, the comedian also added the hashtags “#tinystairs,” a reference to the pet stairs next to her bed, and “#schumerpumprules,” a play on the Bravo series title Vanderpump Rules.