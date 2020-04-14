Amy Schumer Reveals She Officially Changed Her Son's Name — and for a Hilarious Reason!

Amy Schumer is re-introducing her son, Gene David Fischer!

During the comedian’s latest episode of her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, the mom of one revealed that she and husband Chris Fischer decided to give their 11-month-son a new middle name after realizing how it originally sounded.

The couple welcomed their baby boy last May with the name Gene Attell Fischer — his middle name Attell as a reference to fellow comedian and the actress’ friend, Dave Attell.

However, Schumer and Fischer ultimately renamed their son after noticing his name sounded like the word “genital.”

“So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer,” Schumer said on the podcast. “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’ ”

“My mom pointed that out to me actually,” Claudia O’Doherty, Schumer’s longtime friend, admitted. “My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son ‘genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Schumer further noted that she and her husband then realized the baby’s last name, Fischer, took things one step further, making her son’s name sound like “genital fisher.”

However, Gene’s new middle name, David, now hits “two stones” as it references Attell’s first name and Schumer’s father, Gordon Schumer, whose middle name is David.

While self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus, Schumer and Fischer have found several ways to keep baby Gene busy.

Last week, the comic shared an adorable clip on Instagram of Gene sitting with her husband as the parents showed their son his first movie.

The film of choice for the milestone? Wes Anderson‘s 2009 family film Fantastic Mr. Fox, which stars a voice cast led by George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

Along with tumbling around the house, learning to walk and playing dress-up, Gene also went with his mom to see his grandfather while maintaining social distancing.

The two visited Schumer’s dad, who has multiple sclerosis, holding up a sign that read “Hi Grandpa! We love you,” as he looked on from behind a window.