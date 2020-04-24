Amy Schumer's Son Gene, 11 Months, Records First Selfie Video in Cute Clip

Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer's son is ready for his close-up!

On Friday, the I Feel Pretty actress, 38, shared a video that her 11-month-old Gene David recorded himself — a brief selfie-style clip that sees the mother and son smiling together as he learns how to use the camera. After taking the device from his mom, Gene totes the camera around the room, recording everything upside down.

"Are you making a video?" Schumer asks Gene, his budding cinematography skills occasionally putting his face in the frame. After allowing her child to experiment with the camera, Schumer — who shares him with husband Chris Fischer — soon gets it back and ends the adorable video.

"Gene shot his first video," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, some famous followers doted on Gene. "He is TOO cute," wrote Katie Couric, as Chelsea Handler added, "Look at that nugget!" "OMG squishy!!!!!!" commented Ali Wentworth, with Beanie Feldstein writing, "He's my favorite person."

Gene has had a lot of firsts while social distancing with Schumer and Fischer. Earlier this month, the proud parents showed the baby his first-ever movie, having an at-home screening of the 2009 film Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Orange pacifier in-mouth, Gene appeared enthralled by the TV screen as he casually plays with Fischer's nose in the video, the dad cuddling his son while also watching along.

"First movie," Schumer captioned the post on Instagram at the time.

Spending time at home social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means lots of adorable social media posts from Schumer and co.

Not only has the proud mom shared clips of her son playing, learning to walk and playing dress-up, but she also posted a video of herself taking Gene to see his grandfather while maintaining their distance.

Last month, Schumer and her son visited her dad, who has multiple sclerosis, holding up a sign that read "Hi Grandpa! We love you," as he looked on from behind a window.

