Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Show Son Gene, 11 Months, His First Movie in Sweet Clip

Image zoom

It’s baby’s first movie — and little Gene has taste!

On Wednesday, Amy Schumer shared an adorable clip on Instagram of her 11-month-old son sitting with her husband Chris Fischer as the parents showed the boy his first movie. The film of choice for the milestone? Wes Anderson‘s 2009 family film Fantastic Mr. Fox, which stars a voice cast led by George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Orange pacifier in-mouth, Gene appears enthralled by the TV screen as he casually plays with Fischer’s nose in the video, the dad cuddling his son while also watching along.

“First movie,” Schumer, 38, captioned the post.

A number of famous friends commented on the Trainwreck actress’ home video, with Andy Cohen writing, “Cmon!” and Mindy Kaling exclaiming, “Oh my goodness 😍.” Noting the baby’s cuteness, comedian Chelsea Handler commented: “Gene looks so clean. Only gene.”

Actress Mary Steenburgen commented, “Aww, Chris!!!! So happy for you guys! 😘,” while Glenn Close remarked that Gene will “never find another nose as wonderful. So SWEET!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Amy Schumer Shares Funny Photo of Son Gene in Chef’s Outfit: ‘Sneaky as Hell’

Fantastic Mr. Fox, based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, was nominated for two Academy Awards, including best animated feature. The stop-motion movie also stars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and Willem Dafoe.

Schumer has previously declared herself a fan of Anderson, 50, listing the director’s 2001 flick The Royal Tenenbaums as one of her all-time favorite movies.

“I can watch that any time and just cry laughing,” she told Rotten Tomatoes in 2018, also naming the kid-friendly Great Muppet Caper from 1981 as one of her high-ranking favorites films.

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Revives YouTube Channel for Hilarious ‘Parenting Hack’ Video: It’s ‘Exactly Free’

RELATED GALLERY: From Breastfeeding Woes to IVF Bruises: Every Time Amy Schumer Got Candid About Motherhood

Spending time at home social distancing during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic means lots of adorable social media posts from Schumer and her family.

Not only has the proud mom shared clips of her son playing, learning to walk and playing dress-up, but she also posted a video of herself taking Gene to see his grandfather while maintaining social distancing.

Last week, Schumer and her son visited her dad, who has multiple sclerosis, holding up a sign that read “Hi Grandpa! We love you,” as he looked on from behind a window.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.