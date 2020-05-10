Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Celebrate Son Gene's First Birthday Party at Home

Amy Schumer also shared a cuddly photo of the mother-son duo in honor of Gene David's first birthday

Little Gene David is celebrating his first year!

Amy Schumer sent her fans an adorable family photo starring herself, her husband Chris Fischer and the birthday boy celebrating with an at-home party. "Lots of love being sent your way," she wrote in a text message to her followers on Community. "Here is us celebrating Gene's first bday!"

And on Tuesday, the mom of one, 38, shared a cuddly photo of the mother-son duo taking a nap together in honor of her son's first birthday. "I’m really glad it was you. Hbd," she captioned the sweet post, which showed her nuzzling Gene on his head as they slept together.

Several of Schumer's famous friends wished her son a "Happy Birthday" in the comments section of her post, including actresses Natalie Portman and Octavia Spencer.

Author Padma Lakshmi wrote, "So sweet! What a nugget!" while singer Kelly Rowland added, "Awwwwww!! Happy Birthday Handsome Guy!!😍."

Just a few weeks before Gene's big milestone, Schumer announced that she and Fischer had officially changed his name from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer.

Explaining the change to her fans on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, Schumer explained that Gene's original middle name was a reference to fellow comedian and the actress’ friend, Dave Attell.

However, the parents decided to change their son's middle name after realizing how it sounded. “So do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer,” Schumer said on the podcast. “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’ ”

“My mom pointed that out to me actually,” Claudia O’Doherty, Schumer’s longtime friend, admitted on the podcast. “My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son ‘genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Schumer then noted that she and her husband then realized the baby’s last name, Fischer, took things one step further, making her son’s name sound like “genital fisher.”

However, Gene’s new middle name, David, now hits “two stones” as it references Attell’s first name and Schumer’s father, Gordon Schumer, whose middle name is David.

Aside from changing their son's name, the family of three has been self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus. The I Feel Pretty star and her husband have come up with several creative ways to keep baby Gene busy.

Last month, the little boy recorded his very first video, stealing his mom's phone and toting the camera around the room, recording everything upside down.

"Are you making a video?" Schumer asked Gene in the background. After allowing her child to experiment with the camera, Schumer soon gets it back and ends the adorable video. "Gene shot his first video," she captioned the post.

In addition, Schumer and Fischer filmed an at-home series for the Food Network, titled Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. The show will feature the couple whipping up dishes using farm-fresh ingredients. If you couldn’t figure out from the title, Fischer — an award-winning cookbook author who ran his family’s Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard — will do most of the cooking.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook premieres Monday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.