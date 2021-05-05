Amy Schumer Marks Son Gene's Birthday by Thanking Husband Chris Fischer: 'Beyond My Wildest Dreams'

While marking their son's birthday, Amy Schumer is showing appreciation for her husband, Chris Fischer.

The Trainwreck actress, 39, shared a heartfelt Instagram post Wednesday in honor of her little boy Gene David turning 2 years old. Schumer posted a pair of throwback photos, one from the birth of her first child and another of Fischer holding their then-newborn.

"Today is our son's birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris. In this first photo while I was having a 3 hour c section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone," wrote Schumer. "I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams. Also he has autism spectrum disorder."

Schumer revealed in her 2019 Netflix special Amy Schumer: Growing that Fischer had been recently diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, discussing how the diagnosis strengthened their relationship in the HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy.

"Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better," Schumer wrote in her caption. "People have reached out to us saying that seeing our doc #expectingamy motivated them to get tested and that it has changed their lives. We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism."

"Statistically our son most likely will be diagnosed as well and if he's anything like his father that is wonderful news," the mom continued. "So on our babies [sic] birthday where he held my hand tight and held me with his eyes I want to say I love you thank you and happy birthday little geenie panini we love you as much as you love school busses. 🚌"

Back in March 2019, Schumer opened up on Late Night with Seth Meyers about her decision to reveal that her husband is on the autism spectrum in her stand-up special, explaining that his diagnosis has been nothing but "positive" for their marriage. The pair marked three years of marriage in February.

"That's why we both wanted to talk about it, because it's been totally positive," the comedian said at the time. "I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed … because of the stigma that comes along with it."