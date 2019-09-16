All the Details on Amy Schumer's 4-Month-Old Son Gene's Sleek Bouncer — and Cute Stuffed Frog!

Amy Schumer‘s baby boy is all geared up!

The actress and comedian shared a cute new snap of her 4-month-old son Gene Attell to Instagram last week, flanked by her dog Tati and another pup, which she captioned, “Can we help you?”

Gene looked comfortable as can be in his long-sleeved emerald-colored outfit and bouncer seat as he gazed up at the camera, a pacifier in his mouth and a blue-and-green stuffed frog in his lap.

“Sweetest have to squeeze and kiss that Gene!!! Love you 😍 💓💓💓,” Goldie Hawn wrote in the comments, while Chelsea Handler chimed in with a simple, “Awwwww” and Jessica Seinfeld remarked, “Gene, you green machine, I love youuuuuu ❤️”

The infant’s seat, by BABYBJÖRN, is the brand’s Bouncer Balance Soft in the black-gray mesh variety ($250). His amphibian pal, outfitted in a sailor’s cap, is Apple Park Organic Farm Buddies’ Skippy the Frog Plush ($17).

In July, Schumer stepped out to celebrate the new Frida collection of products aimed at new mothers post-delivery. Called Frida Mom, the line includes soothing items like instant ice maxi pads, healing foam (as opposed to spray), witch hazel cooling pad liners, mesh underwear for vaginal and cesarean section deliveries and more.

The Trainwreck star spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about Frida Mom at a dinner launch event in New York City alongside fellow stars like Ashley Graham (who announced her own pregnancy two weeks later!), Arianna Huffington and Daphne Oz, plus Frida founder and CEO Chelsea Hirschhorn.

“Nothing can prepare you for childbirth and what comes after,” Schumer said. “I’m grateful for women like Chelsea Hirschhorn, the Founder and CEO of Fridababy and Frida Mom, who is creating affordable tools to help postpartum women feel like humans while trying to raise humans.”

In late August, Schumer shared on Instagram that she was gearing up to return to work after taking time off following the birth of her first child, whom she welcomed with husband Chris Fischer on May 5.

In the cute snapshot, the Growing comedian and Gene were lounging on a couch together, their eyes closed, as Tati looked at the camera — the only one wide awake.

The baby boy notably had his right arm curled up into the crook of his mama’s neck, dressed in an adorable fish-patterned onesie and holding a baby blanket with colorful dinosaurs on it.

“Back to work this week. Feeling like 😳💔😢😀,” the new mom captioned her post.