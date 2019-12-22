Amy Schumer is looking back at her memorable 2019.

The comedian, 38, shared her nine highlights from the past year in a photo collage on Instagram Sunday. Over half of her favorite images were from her pregnancy with son Gene Attell, who was born on May 5.

“It was a very good year,” Schumer captioned her collage, which featured a never-before-seen photo from her Caesarean procedure. In the picture, newborn Gene can be seen crying just moments after he was born as the new mom looks at him for the first time.

Schumer’s best of 2019 photo series also included husband Chris Fischer, whom she wed in February 2018, and close friend Bridget Everett. Another highlight for the mom of one was filming her upcoming drama The Humans with costars Beanie Feldstein, June Squibb and Richard Jenkins.

In October, Schumer, who was very open about her pregnancy experiences, told PEOPLE that giving birth was “terrifying.”

“Giving birth is the most terrifying thing you’ll ever do that’s completely worth it,” she said. “Having a c-section was … my pregnancy was so hard, I was just very ready to meet my son.”

The mom of one previously joked about her C-section scar, just five weeks after welcoming baby Gene.

Schumer showcased her stretchy white “hospital underwear” on Instagram in June, and addressed critics by sharing a photo of her showing off her scar as she stuck out her tongue and flashed a peace sign to the camera. “I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding. #csection #balmain,” she captioned the clapback post.

And before she returned to work in October, Schumer opened up about the hardships of going back to set with a candid Instagram post. “Five months today and like all moms I love him so much it hurts. I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach. It’s felt good to be back at work,” she said.