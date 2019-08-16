Amy Schumer Responds to Commenter Asking How She'd 'Cope' If Son Had Autism: It's Not 'Negative'

Image zoom Amy Schumer and son Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

Amy Schumer is making her feelings about autism crystal clear.

The actress, 38, welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, with husband Chris Fischer on May 5. And in her Netflix special Growing, released in March, a then-pregnant Schumer revealed that Fischer has autism spectrum disorder.

One Instagram follower leveraged this information on a photo post of Schumer’s from last week that showed her snuggling up with her baby boy, where she asked in the caption if “anyone be interested in seeing a docu series of [her] pregnancy and birth.”

“Not really, honestly. I think you’re great, I just feel like it’s self serving and overdone,” the comment read. “I’d like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum … “

Schumer didn’t miss a beat in her reply, writing, “How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?”

The I Feel Pretty star went on to vow that she would “pay attention and try and provide” her son “with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents.”

“I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang theory and nascar not if he has ASD,” Schumer joked in conclusion.

While revealing in March that Fischer had ASD, she explained that she “knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” and that the chef “was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s.”

The comedian went on to say in her hour-long special that the qualities “that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons I fell madly in love with him.”

As for baby Gene, the last three months have been both blissful and difficult for the new parents — but Schumer wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Three months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes! I feel so strong!” the star captioned a sweaty selfie of her and Fischer taken after the pair played together.

Saving the best for last, Schumer wrote in the caption on her Saturday post that she wanted “to recommend being a parent if you can.”

“It’s nuts,” she added.