Amy Schumer Shares New Photo of 7-Week-Old Son Gene: 'Always Down for a Nap and a Good Cry'

Sweet dreams, baby Gene!

On Friday, Amy Schumer shared a new photo of her son Gene, who turns 8 weeks on Sunday, looking content and cozy while asleep and surrounded by blankets.

“Here is our son Gene,” Schumer wrote. “He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether.”

At the end of her post, the 38-year-old comedian also included a call for her followers to donate to or volunteer with Immigrant Families Together, an organization that offers financial, legal and medical help, among other services, to immigrant families separated after crossing the border.

This isn’t the first time Schumer has combined personal news with a political call to action.

The actress had her friend Jessica Yellin announce the news of her pregnancy last October, sharing the information at the bottom of a list of Schumer’s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates.

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene, their first child, in early May.

Since then, the I Feel Pretty star has been open about sharing the highs and lows of being a new mom, and often shares photos of her newborn to social media.

On Sunday, Schumer posted a photo of Gene dressed in a tiny striped shirt and cuddling against her chest. The new mom left the sweet post captionless, adding only four red heart emojis and one crying emoji.

Schumer has also joked about wearing stretchy white “hospital underwear” and not being able to watch her favorite television shows since welcoming Gene.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” she captioned a photo earlier this month, poking fun at her glamorous choice of post-pregnancy attire. In another June Instagram post that showed her son snuggling up to her chest, Schumer wrote, “Oh ok so I can’t watch [Handmaid’s Tale] anymore. #filledwithregret.”

In late May, after Schumer returned to the stage for the first time two weeks after giving birth, she faced backlash from fans who believed it was “too soon” for her to be heading back to work.

Taking the high road, the Growing comedian went on to address her critics by “sending out love.”

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she wrote alongside a post that featured the star sitting in bed in her underwear, wearing a pumping bra.