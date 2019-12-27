Amy Schumer Switched Son Gene to Formula After a Month of Breastfeeding: Pumping 'Was Not for Me'

Amy Schumer is revealing why she chose to stop breastfeeding her son Gene Attell one month after he was born in May.

During an interview on the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast, the comedian, 38, recalled how her experiences with breastfeeding led her to switch to feeding her 7-month-old baby formula.

“I wanted him to get the colostrum,” Schumer said of the earliest breastmilk produced during pregnancy. “We had a lactation expert come over. He didn’t latch and I just didn’t feel that push to make that happen. Then I pumped for like the first month.”

The mom of one, who shares her son with husband Chris Fischer, added, “Then I was like, ‘Not for me.’ … This is not for me and I didn’t want to do it.”

Image zoom Amy Schumer and son Gene Amy Schumer Instagram

In her conversation, Schumer stressed the importance of new moms choosing what’s best for them.

“Some people just absolutely love it and I’m so happy for them, and it was just bumming me out. But then I was also kind of proud doing it and whatever and getting him the milk and stuff,” she said.

“Then once it occurred to me that I could stop. I was like, ‘I’m going to stop.’ … And then, every week what I did was just took away one session of the pumping,” she said.

Image zoom Amy Schumer Instagram/Amy Schumer

Schumer also remembered a time when tennis pro Serena Williams warned her of a certain brand of formula.

“We were giving him Similac and then actually Serena Williams kind of yelled at me and was like, ‘There’s a lot of sugar in that.’ Even though it was great and he was meeting his milestones on Similac, we switched him to Holle,” she shared of the German brand of baby formula.

“It just has less sugar and he did great on that. So I really encourage women to … There’s so much pressure to breastfeed, but really it’s all in your head. Do you,” Schumer advised.

At the end of the day, Schumer emphasized that her health was just as important as the health of her baby boy. “You matter and it’s going to be better for your baby that you’re okay,” she said, later adding, “All generations were raised on formula.”

Elsewhere in the interview with the Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast, Schumer talked about her son’s “really scary” Cesarean birth.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary,” she said.

Schumer described how her doctors were “amazed” that she was able to carry a baby with the severity of her endometriosis, which indicated “with no question” that she would need the c-section.