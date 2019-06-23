So in Love! Amy Schumer Snuggles with 7-Week-Old Gene in Sweet New Mother-Son Photo

Amy Schumer is so in love with baby Gene!

On Sunday morning, the comedian, 38, shared an adorable new photo of her 7-week-old son, showing him dressed in a tiny striped shirt and cuddling against her chest. Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene, their first child, in early May.

Schumer — who has been open about sharing the highs and lows of being a new mom — left the sweet post captionless, adding only four red heart emojis and one crying emoji.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Earlier this month, the actress shared two photos of herself spending time with Gene while wearing her stretchy white “hospital underwear.” Poking fun at her glamorous choice of post-pregnancy attire, she captioned the snaps, “5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!”

RELATED: Amy Schumer Jokes She’s ‘Sorry’ for Hospital-Underwear Photos — and Shows Off C-Section Scar

Days later, the mother of one — who has been on the receiving end of many mom-shaming comments since welcoming her son — joked that she was “sorry” for the photos in a pair of snapshots in which she showed off her cesarean-section scar.

“I’m really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear. Except I’m just kidding. #csection #balmain,” she captioned the post.

Image zoom Amy Schumer with son Gene Amy Schumer/Instagram

Image zoom Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/Instagram

The new mom has also joked about not being able to watch her favorite television shows since welcoming Gene — specifically, the Elisabeth Moss-starring Handmaid’s Tale.

“Oh ok so I can’t watch handmaids anymore. #filledwithregret,” Schumer captioned an Instagram post that showed her son wearing a lion-print outfit and snuggling up to her chest, seemingly sound asleep.