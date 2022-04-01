The comedian's well-deserved vacation comes after she hosted the 94th Academy Awards last weekend, alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

Amy Schumer Snuggles with Son as She Turns on Her 'Out of Office Reply for the Next Month'

Amy Schumer is mastering the work/life balance.

The Emmy Award winner, 40, shared a sweet photo Thursday of herself snuggled up to 2½-year-old son Gene David, both sound asleep.

"Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks," Schumer wrote in the caption.

She was met with praise from some fellow moms in the comments section. "Ahhh the best," wrote Amanda Kloots. "NOTHING is better!!!" Debra Messing commented.

Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer, 42, whom she married in Feb. 2018.

The Life & Beth star previously shared a hilarious photo of herself "working from home," sitting at her laptop as Gene climbed on her head. "Easy to write Oscar jokes with your toddler in the room," she wrote.

Amy Schumer, Gene Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Schumer made light of the incident as she continued her hosting duties. "I've been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?" she joked. "There's like, a different vibe in here."

She later addressed the incident in a social media post. "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall," Schumer wrote on Instagram. "But for real. Still triggered and traumatized."

