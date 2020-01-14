Amy Schumer Shares Post-Surgery Videos as She Undergoes Egg Retrieval Procedure

Amy Schumer is candidly and hilariously sharing her journey as she continues in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The actress and comedian, 38, shared two videos on Instagram Monday of herself talking to husband Chris Fischer after her egg retrieval procedure.

“Am I still wearing my hat?” Schumer asks in one video, as a monitor beeps in the background. “Well, where did it go?”

“I don’t think you need to wear it anymore. Do you want to put it back on?” Fischer can be heard answering off-camera.

“Yes. I want my hat back on,” she responds.

Schumer could have been referring to the surgical cap that she sported earlier in the day on her Instagram Story, when she shared a photo of herself in her hospital attire.

In the other video, Schumer told her husband what a “blast” they were going to have later in the day.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Says She’s ‘Staying Positive’ While Undergoing IVF: ‘I’m Really Hoping This Works’

“We’ll go to a bar. We’ll sit at the bar, get a couple of drinks,” she said before a long pause. “We just have a blast today.”

The I Feel Pretty star revealed last week that she was one week into IVF, sharing on Instagram that she felt “really run down and emotional.”

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do,” she continued in the post, which featured a photo of her bruised abdomen from hormone injections. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Image zoom Amy Schumer's Instagram Story Amy Shumer/Instagram

Two days later, Schumer thanked her fans for the influx of advice, saying that she is “staying positive” throughout the process.

“Thank you ladies and a few gentleman [sic],” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a doctor’s office. “We are gonna freeze embryos hopefully.”

“I learned to eat salty food after and drink Gatorade. Ice the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. To be patient and kind to myself and that there are sooooo many of us willing to be there for each other,” she wrote, adding that hearing others share their stories of IVF was helping her “more than you can imagine.”

RELATED: Amy Schumer Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF and Shares Photo of Her Bruised Stomach

“I feel incredibly lucky. I’m really hoping this works and staying positive. Much much love! 💪🏾” she concluded.

Schumer welcomed son Gene Attell in May 2019 after a difficult pregnancy.

The Trainwreck star was hospitalized in November 2018 with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that has afflicted other stars including Kate Middleton and Ayesha Curry and continued into Schumer’s third trimester.

“I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful. But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone,” Schumer said on Instagram after Gene was born in a post reflecting on her pregnancy.

But despite her difficult pregnancy, Schumer has found it all worth it. In a post shared just a few days before the new year, she wrote, “This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting every day.”