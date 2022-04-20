Amy Schumer Shares Sweet Reaction Son Gene, 2, Had When Looking at Himself in the Mirror

Amy Schumer's son is learning self-love from a young age.

During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Life and Beth star, 40, shared an adorable story about her 2-year-old son Gene David's reaction when he recently looked at himself in the mirror.

"He had on a baseball hat that had a train on it, and I just found him looking at himself in the mirror and he just gave himself a thumbs up," says Schumer, imitating her son's gesture to the audience.

"It was so good," she adds. "If we can just harness that confidence and self-love."

Last month, Schumer shared a sweet photo to Instagram of herself snuggled up to her son Gene, both sound asleep.

"Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks," Schumer wrote in the caption.

She was met with praise from some fellow moms in the comments section. "Ahhh the best," wrote Amanda Kloots. "NOTHING is better!!!" Debra Messing commented.

Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with husband Chris Fischer, 42, whom she married in February 2018.