Amy Schumer Shares Hilarious Photo of Son Gene, 2, Climbing on Her While Working from Home

Amy Schumer is giving a hilarious look at life at home with a toddler.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress and comedian shared a photo on Instagram of her 2-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. In the snap, Schumer — who is set to co-host the 94th annual Academy Awards — sat at her laptop struggling to prepare for the Oscars as Gene climbed on her head.

"Easy to write Oscar jokes with your toddler in the room," the mom of one teased. Schumer also shared the photo on her Instagram Story, adding, "Working from home."

Several other moms commented under the Trainwreck actress' post laughing at the relatable moment, including Laura Benanti, Kathy Hilton and Amber Tamblyn.

Amy Schumer, Gene Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram

Earlier this month, Schumer told PEOPLE that while her son Gene is "really funny," he can be "very sensitive" when it comes to people laughing at him.

"He feels very sensitive to us laughing at him, like if he doesn't intend on that," Schumer explained. "He knows he's funny. But he only wants to be laughed at when he means to make me laugh."

The Life & Beth star also recalled a night when her son told her "no laugh" after she chuckled at something he said.

"I was holding him the other night and he was like, 'I want Daddy to come in.' So I'm like, 'Okay, let's call him,' and he goes, 'Is Daddy coming?' And I said, 'Yeah,' and he went, 'Yay!' And I laughed and he went, 'No laugh,' and I'm like, 'Okay. That's fair,' but I tried to explain to him like it was explained to me, 'It's good when people laugh. It means you made them happy and they love you.' "

amy schumer Credit: amyschumer/Instagram

As for what makes Gene laugh, Schumer said he "thinks it's so funny" when she crosses her eyes.

"He'll signal me to do it," she added.

Schumer welcomed her first child in May 2019 with Fischer, 42, whom she married in February 2018.

Last month, the Emmy winner got candid about the bittersweet emotions that come with being a mom, sharing an adorable photo of herself with Gene sitting on a red toy motorcycle.