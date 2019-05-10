Amy Schumer Shares Late Night Selfie with Son: ’New Kid, Who Dis?’

It looks like the long, sleepless nights have already started for Amy Schumer.

The new mom posted a late night selfie with her new baby boy, Gene Attell Fischer, in the early hours of Friday. Gene can be seen snuggled up in a baby blanket decorated with farm animals, quietly sleeping in his mom’s arms while Schumer looks at the camera.

In true comedic fashion, she captioned the cozy picture, “New kid, who dis?”

The actress, 37, welcomed her first child with husband Chris Fischer, 39, on Sunday, May 5. She announced the birth on Instagram Monday alongside a hospital photo of herself and Fischer with their newborn son.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer captioned the heartwarming photo.

The caption was no doubt poking fun at the timing of her son’s birth, which came just a few hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child — also a baby boy. It was also in theme with her pregnancy announcement, when Schumer hilariously photoshopped her and her husband’s face over a snapshot of the royal couple, after announcing her pregnancy just days after Markle did. During her pregnancy, Schumer released a Netflix Comedy Special, Growing Pains, where she also joked about Markle stealing her thunder being pregnant at the same time.

On Tuesday, the Trainwreck star revealed her son’s name for the first time, sharing a photo of her newborn being sweetly carried by his father and captioning the snap, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”

It is speculated that Gene’s middle name, Attell, appears to be a reference to fellow comedian and Schumer’s friend, Dave Attell, who recently invited Schumer to perform with at his show at Caroline’s in New York City in January.

Schumer first revealed her pregnancy news last October on her Instagram story, eight months after tying the knot with Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and chef.

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer battled severe nausea and was open about sharing her difficulties with fans, including her hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.