Amy Schumer Posts Throwback of the Exact Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant on Toilet

Amy Schumer just posted a throwback revealing a monumental moment of her life.

The actress and comedian, 38, shared the exact moment she found out she was pregnant with her now-5-month-old son, Gene Attell — and we mean the exact moment.

The photo shows Schumer, sporting workout gear and a pony tail, sitting on the toilet of her friend Jessica Seinfeld. A white and pink pregnancy test can be seen on the sink next to her, and the actress’ face is one of surprise, with her mouth hanging open.

“#tbt the day I found out I was pregnant in @jessseinfeld bathroom,” Schumer captioned the post.

Seinfeld, 48, joked in the comments, “And why Gene is actually MY son.”

This isn’t the first time that Schumer has shared a parenting-related toilet moment with her fans.

Back in May, just a few days after Gene was born, Schumer shared a photo from the hospital with a family member holding her new bundle of joy in the foreground, and Schumer in the bathroom sitting on the toilet behind her — hospital gown, IV and all.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” Schumer wrote in the caption.

The Trainwreck star has also shared plenty of adorable photos of little Gene, most recently posting a sweet photo of the tot napping in a grapefruit-printed onesie clutching a stuffed turtle.

Schumer’s often comedic posts about parenthood have made her one of the most relatable moms on Instagram, especially since she doesn’t shy away from some of the less talked about parts of motherhood, like breast pumping and “hospital underwear.”

But despite the ups and downs of having a new baby in the house, Schumer said recently that she would “recommend” parenthood.

“I want to recommend being a parent if you can. It’s nuts,” she wrote in the caption for a sweaty post-volleyball selfie with husband Chis Fischer.

Schumer announced she was returning to work in August (not counting a stand-up set she performed two weeks after Gene was born), and admitted that she was feeling all the emotions one would expect.

Sharing a precious photo napping with Gene, who has his arm wrapped around her neck in the picture, she wrote, “Back to work this week. Feeling like 😳💔😢😀.”