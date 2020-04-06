Amy Schumer Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gene in Chef's Outfit: 'Sneaky as Hell'

Image zoom Amy Schumer Instagram; Noam Galai/WireImage

Little baby Gene Attell is just one month away from hitting his one-year age milestone!

On Sunday, Amy Schumer shared an adorable snap of her son rocking a chef’s outfit embroidered with the words “Baby Chef” across his hat and jacket in honor of the little boy turning 11 months old.

“11 months and sneaky as hell,” Schumer hilariously captioned the snap, in which Gene — whom Schumer shares with husband Chris Fischer — looks at his mom with his pacifier in-mouth, while trying to touch an outlet protected by baby-proof covers.

Several of Schumer’s fans were also quick to notice Gene’s hilarious socks. “Does his sock say the f word? Very sneaky!” one fan commented on the photo, while another added, “His socks say it all.”

Schumer and her sweet family of three have been spending some extra quality time together as they socially distance in their New York City home amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Last week, the I Feel Pretty actress posted a heartwarming Instagram clip, captioned “Visiting dad,” showing how she managed to visit her father, Gordon, while not being in the same room together. In the footage, the mom stands on the sidewalk holding Gene in one hand and a handwritten sign in the other.

“Hi Grandpa! We love you!” read the poster, which the comedian held up for her dad, who has multiple sclerosis, to see as he looks through a window at his home.

Schumer wore blue sweats for the outing while Gene looked adorable in a ball cap and puffy coat.

In other hilarious home videos, Schumer shows how Gene has been entertaining his parents during the family’s isolation at home. One of the clips showed the baby boy hilariously crawling over a stack of his picture books and toys — taking the “wild route” as the actress described it.

Pacifier in-mouth, Gene audibly struggles during his adorable playtime endeavor before finally rolling off the pile and picking up a colorful toy to play with instead. “That was cool, wow,” his mother sarcastically said in the background.

Schumer and Fischer also previously posted edited photos with Gene that made it appear as if they were on a family vacation, lamenting the fact that they are at home. “Travel in your mind,” Schumer captioned the snaps.

Throughout her pregnancy with her son, Schumer was often candid about her ups and downs, which included hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, and a “brutal” C-section.

The first-time-mom also shared a note of solidarity to all women pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, writing on her Instagram Story that she was “thinking about” them and sending “big nip love” their way.

