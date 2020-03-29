Amy Schumer Sends 'Big Nip Love' to Pregnant Women Staying at Home amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Noam Galai/WireImage

Amy Schumer is sending out a message of support to women who are pregnant during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As many are wondering what they can do to stay as safe as possible and limit their possibilities of exposure, Schumer, 38, is keeping moms-to-be in her thoughts.

On Saturday, the mom of one shared a photo on her Instagram Story with a special message for expecting mothers.

“Big nip love to all the pregnant ladies during this time. We are thinking about you too,” she captioned a throwback black-and-white photo of herself breastfeeding then-newborn son, Gene Attell, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram

RELATED: Amy Schumer Helps Son Gene, 10 Months, Practice Walking: ‘Nailing It’

During her pregnancy, the I Feel Pretty actress was candid about her ups and downs, which included hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, and a “brutal” C-section.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause worry for pregnant women, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) is offering recommendations for how expecting mothers can stay safe.

Image zoom Amy Schumer/Instagram

The ACOG recommends expectant women be extra vigilant about following existing precautions as “there currently are no recommendations specific to pregnant women regarding the evaluation or management of COVID-19” due to limited data about the virus at this time.

Even so, “it is believed that pregnant women may be at higher risk of severe illness, morbidity or mortality compared with the general population,” the ACOG states. “Adverse infant outcomes (e.g., preterm birth) also have been reported among infants born to mothers positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy.”

“However, this information is based on limited data and it is not clear that these outcomes were related to maternal infection,” the ACOG clarifies. “Currently it is unclear if COVID-19 can cross through the transplacental route to the fetus.”

RELATED: Everything to Know (and How to Prepare) If You’re Pregnant amid the Coronavirus Outbreak

As of now, the CDC says that the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

There are at least 125,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and at least 2,149 deaths as of March 29, according to the New York Times database.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.