Amy Schumer Shares Pumping Photo & 'Sends Love' to Those Who Mom Shamed Her for Returning to Work

Amy Schumer is making one thing very clear: mom shamers will never get the best of her.

One day after the comedian — who gave birth to her first child, son Gene Attell, on May 5 — faced criticism from some of her social media followers for returning to work “too soon” after her baby boy’s arrival, Schumer fired back with a new post.

Instead of slamming the shamers, the new mom, 37, killed them with kindness by “sending love” their way, along with a photo of herself sitting on a bed in underwear and a pumping bra, rubbing her eye as she pumps breast milk.

“Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!” she captioned the photo on Tuesday, which Schumer said was snapped by her sister-in-law Molly Fischer.

Using her signature humor, the comedian also added the hashtags #tinystairs, a reference to the pet stairs next to her bed, and #schumerpumprules, a play on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.

Unlike her return-to-work post, which was met with mixed opinions, Schumer’s latest Instagram received an abundance of support in the comments section, especially from fellow stars including Aidy Bryant, Selma Blair, Debra Messing, Demi Lovato, and Tess Holliday, among others.

“What’s the big deal? Just let me try some of the 🥛” joked Bryant.

“Who the fudge would Shame a mom for doing what she does ? And how the hell did you do it? #shumerwoman❤️” commented Blair, putting a play on “Superwoman” by using Schumer’s last name instead.

“You are a GODDESS,” wrote Messing, while Lovato echoed her with, “You’re a rockstar 🙌🏼”

Actress Meredith Hagner kept it simple, telling Schumer: “You’re the best”

Meanwhile, Holliday quipped, “But if you were a new Dad it would be ok right? 🙃🙃”

The positive comments kept coming from other stars, including Judd Apatow, Krysten Ritter, actress Ali Stroker, Melanie Griffith, and Angela Kinsey.

“Rock on!” wrote Apatow.

Ritter let emojis simply do the talking and commented three crowns on the candid snap.

Similar to Blair, Stroker referred to the comedian and new mom as “Superwoman! ❤️”

“Yeah…, they shamed me for riding my bike 6 days after Stella was born. 😂 You go girl! You’re awesome!!💃🏼❤️💃🏼” wrote Griffith, referencing her 22-year-old daughter Stella.

“Get it!! ❤️👊” added Kinsey.

Schumer returned to the stage and performed a stand-up set for the first time since welcoming her first child with husband Chris Fischer on Sunday night.

Celebrating her personal milestone one day later, the star posted a candid shot to Instagram, which was snapped by fellow comedian Jon Laster, and captioned it: “I’m back!”

In the photo, Schumer looked happy to be back on stage, as she held the microphone in her hand and gestured to the crowd with her other. The new mom also rocked a black, long-sleeved, V-neck mini dress and kept her hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

Merely hours after sharing the moment, Schumer’s comment sections were flooded with criticism, slamming the comedian for returning to work at a time many deemed to be “too soon.”

“Already???? That’s insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity,” one comment read, while another fan posted a shocked-face emoji alongside the message, “Take some time.”

“I’m sorry. What?! Didn’t you birth a human like 5 minutes ago?” a third wrote.

While the Trainwreck star didn’t address any of the naysayers directly, she did respond to a few of her famous pals with jokes such as, “I’ve always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!” and “Every room is a pump room if you put your mind to it.”

Just like in her pregnancy, which was plagued with persistent nausea as a result of hyperemesis gravidarum, Schumer has been open about both the joys and tough parts of new motherhood.

On Mother’s Day, she kept it real with a funny Instagram photo that featured her grimacing while hooked up to a drip and sitting in a bathroom.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the image, which also featured her sister-in-law Molly Fischer holding Gene.

On Saturday, the comedian shared a picture of herself pumping. “Guys what are we doing tonight?” she captioned the snap, where she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.