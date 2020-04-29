Amy Schumer Says She Put Baby No. 2 on Hold amid Pandemic: 'We'll Revisit That in a Minute'

Amy Schumer is putting a pin in expanding her family.

On Tuesday, the comedian, 38, spoke with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show, opening up about parenting during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — and why the public health crisis made her decide to wait to conceive a second child.

Schumer shares son Gene David (who turns 1 year old on May 5) with husband Chris Fischer, and the actress had previously been open about undergoing in vitro fertilization, telling fans in February that the couple secured at least one embryo following their first round of IVF.

"I hope so," said Schumer about having more children. "You know, we got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'Okay, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute.' "

In an upcoming HBO Max documentary titled Expecting Amy, the comedian will track her first pregnancy, as well as her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect that, she says, felt like having food poisoning for nine months. Schumer has since been open about the condition, calling for more research into treating it.

"But seriously, once you meet your baby, you're like, 'Oh my god, I would've been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour,' " she said.

Sharing an update in February, Schumer thanked her followers for sharing their personal IVF stories, writing on Instagram that she wanted to "send love and strength" to all "warrior women" who go through the path to parenthood.

"I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," she wrote at the time. "So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

Schumer added: "Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."

Shifting gears to pitching in during the coronavirus outbreak, Schumer helped out childhood friend Jen Cloudman, a nurse caring for COVID-19 patients, by donating 2,500 KN95 and more supplies to her hospital. The Trainwreck star teamed up with Bethenny Frankel's foundation BStrong to make the donation earlier this month.

"We've been friends for probably almost 30 years now, since we were 11 years old. We talk all the time," Cloudman told PEOPLE. "So we have a group chat where we just kind of support each other, especially in this time, and it was there that she reached out and said like, 'We're going to do this, I can do this, I can help.' "

