Amy Schumer, whose son Gene turns 2 next month, said in August that she decided she "can't be pregnant ever again"

Amy Schumer on Possibility of Welcoming a Second Child: 'We're Trying to Figure It Out'

Amy Schumer is weighing her options for a second child.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the comedian, 39, tells guest host Ashley Graham whether she's planning on having another baby with husband Chris Fischer. The couple's son, Gene David, turns 2 years old next month.

"Oh God, I hope so," Schumer says of expanding her family soon. "We're trying to figure it out. I mean, you know, it's like there's nothing better. Yeah. What about you?"

"Working on it currently," says Graham, 33, who shares son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 15 months, with husband Justin Ervin. "Like in this moment currently working on it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Graham says she and Schumer have to arrange a playdate soon, and Schumer says that parenting continues to get more thrilling by the day.

"Everybody says this, but it gets more and more fun. Every day is more fun," says Schumer, whose pregnancy was documented in the HBO Max docuseries Expecting Amy, out now. "We can communicate now, and he kinda just says yes to everything, which is fun to play with, you know?"

On Sunday Today with Willie Geist in August, Schumer shared an update on her IVF journey after previously being open about undergoing the process, telling fans in Feburary 2020 that the couple secured at least one embryo following their first round.

"We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don't think I could ever do IVF again," said Schumer in August.

And with IVF out of the picture, Schumer said she reconciled with the idea of not being able to carry any future children. "I decided that I can't be pregnant ever again," she said. "We thought about a surrogate, but I think we're going to hold off for right now."

In April 2020, the Trainwreck actress said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show that the pandemic made her decide to wait to conceive a second child.

"We got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'Okay, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute,' " she said at the time.

Schumer thanked her followers for sharing their personal IVF stories in her February 2020 update, writing on Instagram that she wanted to "send love and strength" to all "warrior women" who go through the path to parenthood.

"I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," Schumer wrote at the time. "So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."