Amy Schumer Says She and Husband Chris Fischer 'Have Sex Every 7 to 10 Days' Since Welcoming Son Gene

Amy Schumer is getting candid about her sex life.

On Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast, the Trainwreck star, 39, revealed how intimacy between herself and husband Chris Fischer has changed since welcoming son Gene David, who turns 2 in May.

"Okay, truly, we probably have sex every seven to 10 days," she told host Kevin Hart. "And we do it and we go, 'God, that's so great. Like we need to do that more.' And then we don't do it again for another seven to 10 days."

"This happened the other day," Schumer, who tied the knot with Fischer in 2018, continued. "I go, "Do you want to have sex?" And he makes this face ... like he kind of pictured it and winced."

According to Schumer, the face her husband had made was "kind of like he ate something bad."

"He's like, 'How about tomorrow?' And I was like, 'Great. Thank you. I feel really good,' " she quipped.

For Schumer, her social life has also changed since becoming a mother.

"I don't go out anymore," she said, noting that the ongoing pandemic has also stopped her from leaving the house. "I'd be down at The Cellar every night doing stand-up, and now it's like, if a friend is like, 'Want to meet out at 8:00 p.m?' I'm like, '8:00pm?! Sorry!'"

Schumer has often been open about motherhood in the past, sharing her son's milestones as well as thoughts on the possibility of expanding her family.

In February, the comedian revealed she's "evolved to having no child care" after her son's nanny Jane — who's appeared on her Food Network show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook as their at-home cameraperson — decided to focus on her studies.

"Any tips for cutting a toddlers' nails? We are strugglin!" she wrote on Instagram at the time.

A month later, Schumer gave fans a hilariously unfiltered look at how she's adjusted to life without a nanny by sharing a video of her kitchen is cluttered with containers of baby food, dirty dishes and bottles.