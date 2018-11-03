Amy Schumer Jokes About Pregnancy — But Reveals It's Been 'Really Tough' So Far

Splash
Mark Gray
November 03, 2018 05:10 PM

Amy Schumer‘s pregnancy was the butt of the joke at her own comedy show at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday night.

While performing her first comedy show since announcing her pregnancy last month, Schumer, 37, discussed being in her second trimester. “I don’t like it,” she said, later adding, “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

Joking that she has “a half a year” left of pregnancy, she said everyone is a “psychic” when it comes to the gender of her baby.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Amy Schumer protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Oct. 4
ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Schumer also touched on her arrest in Washington D.C. for protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial nomination (and eventual confirmation) to the Supreme Court, saying that her pregnancy “was all the more reason I wanted to go.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Schumer Didn’t ‘Want to Settle’ for Anyone Before Marrying Chris Fischer: ‘I’m Not a Fool’

The pregnant comedian debuted her bump on Instagram Thursday, marking the first time she has shown off her bare belly since her Oct. 22 announcement about her baby on the way with husband Chris Fischer.

For the group selfie, taken by a friend, Schumer lifted up her gray long sleeve shirt to reveal her stomach that was covered by black maternity leggings.

Simply captioned with a family-of-three emoji, the photo also featured Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele.

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Schumer Jokes She Has ‘Already Had the Baby’ After ‘Less Than 4 Months’

The I Feel Pretty star previously called her baby bump “my precious” on Instagram.

Just a day before, Caramele joked about her sibling and brother-in-law becoming first-time parents.

“They are going to be UNBEARABLE parents,” she captioned a photo of Schumer and Fischer taking pictures of their dog Tatiana dressed in a lamb costume for Halloween.

Schumer and Fischer, a chef, began dating in November 2017 and managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until shortly before their February wedding in Malibu, California.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.