Amy Schumer Jokes About Pregnancy — But Reveals It's Been 'Really Tough' So Far

Amy Schumer‘s pregnancy was the butt of the joke at her own comedy show at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday night.

While performing her first comedy show since announcing her pregnancy last month, Schumer, 37, discussed being in her second trimester. “I don’t like it,” she said, later adding, “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

Joking that she has “a half a year” left of pregnancy, she said everyone is a “psychic” when it comes to the gender of her baby.

“It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.”

Amy Schumer protesting Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Oct. 4 ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Schumer also touched on her arrest in Washington D.C. for protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s controversial nomination (and eventual confirmation) to the Supreme Court, saying that her pregnancy “was all the more reason I wanted to go.”

The pregnant comedian debuted her bump on Instagram Thursday, marking the first time she has shown off her bare belly since her Oct. 22 announcement about her baby on the way with husband Chris Fischer.

For the group selfie, taken by a friend, Schumer lifted up her gray long sleeve shirt to reveal her stomach that was covered by black maternity leggings.

Simply captioned with a family-of-three emoji, the photo also featured Schumer’s sister Kim Caramele.

The I Feel Pretty star previously called her baby bump “my precious” on Instagram.

Just a day before, Caramele joked about her sibling and brother-in-law becoming first-time parents.

“They are going to be UNBEARABLE parents,” she captioned a photo of Schumer and Fischer taking pictures of their dog Tatiana dressed in a lamb costume for Halloween.

Schumer and Fischer, a chef, began dating in November 2017 and managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight until shortly before their February wedding in Malibu, California.