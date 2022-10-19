Amy Schumer Says Being Away from Son Gene for 65 Tour Dates Is 'Brutal': 'I Just Miss Him'

The comedian tells PEOPLE she's lucky that her husband, Chris Fischer, is "present" for their 3-year-old while she's traveling — noting, "I don't worry about him being taken care of"

By
and Marisa Sullivan
Published on October 19, 2022 09:11 AM
Inside Amy Schumer Premiere

Amy Schumer is feeling the working mom guilt.

On the New York City red carpet for the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer on Tuesday night, the comedian opened up to PEOPLE about missing her 3-year-old son Gene when she's out on tour.

"I just want to be with him as much as I can," says Schumer, who she shares Gene with husband Chris Fischer, "I'm very grateful to be able to work and have time for myself also. But it's brutal. It hurts. I mean, like, there's no way. It's a painful thing."

The Trainwreck actress, 41, jokes that she was as "surprised as anybody else that I had maternal instincts."

"But gosh, you know, all the clichés are just true," she notes. "What they say about babies — I'm crazy about him."

Schumer also points out that she's lucky that she doesn't have to worry about Gene, who goes to "little school," since his dad is "very present with him."

"And so I don't worry about him being taken care of," she says. "I just, I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him."

Now in the third month of her "Whore Tour," the entertainer says that her comedic perspective has changed a bit, thanks to motherhood.

"It's just like the normal evolution of life. I don't know if it's that I talk about sex less, but I think … I don't have a uterus anymore, you know what I mean?" she tells PEOPLE, referencing her past struggle with endometriosis. "But I think just, you know, time and living life and that's how you evolve."

Schumer's nurturing instincts even kicked in while on the set of Inside Amy Schumer. "I'm always making sure everyone has a fresh drink," Schumer teases. "I'm a good host."

Inside Amy Schumer Premiere

Inside Amy Schumer returns after a six-year hiatus. The Emmy-winning series first premiered on Comedy Central in 2013 and aired its last season, season 4, in 2016. Season 5 is set to premiere Oct. 20 on Paramount+.

Guests on Tuesday night were treated to a private screening of the season's first episode at the Midnight Theatre alongside Schumer, Fischer and many of the show's writers and stars (including longtime Schumer collaborator Bridget Everett). Schumer greeted the crowd by thanking all those involved in making the show, joking that the would be "free drinks with James Corden at Balthazar" afterwards.

In fact, an after-party with an open bar was held across the hall at Hidden Leaf, where Schumer mingled with attendees and guests snacked on Asian-fusion appetizers.

