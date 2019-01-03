Pregnant Amy Schumer Goofs Off in Cute Photo with Savannah Guthrie: 'Feeling My Bump'

Amy Schumer‘s latest bump photo has surfaced — but it’s probably not what fans would expect.

The Trainwreck actress, who’s expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, sat down for an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show’s “Six-Minute Marathon” Wednesday, where she talked all things pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate Schumer’s visit, Guthrie shared a three-photo slideshow of the duo to Instagram Thursday. Notably, the first snapshot shows the mom-to-be, 37, placing her hand on Guthrie’s belly as if she were the one expecting a baby. (The host is mom to son Charles “Charley” Max, 2, and daughter Vale, 4.)

“Here is @amyschumer feeling my bump. Except I’m not the one who is pregnant,” jokes Guthrie, 47, in the caption, quipping that “most of” the interview “is not safe for the internet.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Savannah Guthrie and Amy Schumer Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and Amy Schumer Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

RELATED: Mom-to-Be Amy Schumer Is “Laughing into 2019” After Months of Struggling with “Tough” Pregnancy

In the chat alongside stylist Leesa Evans to, in part, promote their new clothing line Le Cloud, Schumer revealed she’s “midway” through her pregnancy and is “so sick” right now that the first thing she does in the morning is lie in bed for two hours, checking her phone and hanging out with her dogs.

The star is struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

One thing that makes it easier to deal with? “Knowing that I’ll feel better after I throw up,” Schumer told Guthrie.

RELATED VIDEO: How Today‘s Savannah Guthrie Copes With a Toddler, a Newborn AND 3 a.m. Wake-Up Calls!



Despite dealing with a “tough” pregnancy over the past few months, the actress and comedian was all grins in an Instagram photo she posted in honor of New Year’s Eve.

In the black-and-white snapshot Schumer shared Monday, she was clearly laughing, her eyes closed as she shared a moment with husband Fischer.

“Laughing into 2019 like,” the I Feel Pretty star captioned the glowing image. “Photo cred is my main squeeze.”