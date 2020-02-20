Amy Schumer Revives YouTube Channel for Hilarious 'Parenting Hack' Video: It's 'Exactly Free'

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer are sharing their parenting advice on YouTube!

On Wednesday, the comedian, 38, revamped her YouTube presence to share her “parenting hack” in a video with her husband.

“We wanted to give our advice about parenting because we’ve learned so much,” Schumer started the clip, briefly flipping the camera on Fischer, with whom she shares 9-month-old son Gene Attell.

“Our first advice/tip is a good toy for a baby around 7, 8, 9 months old — and it is exactly free,” she said. “What it is, is a box.”

Schumer then unveils her makeshift playpen for her baby: an empty cardboard box fashioned with blankets on its edges and a base cushioned with egg crate foam.

“So you get a big box, okay? You clean it out and make sure there’s no staples in it, and then you put blankets around it, and you put some toys in it,” Schumer tells her viewers. “… They can, like, hold on to the edges and stand or fall or whatever, and they really like being in their box.”

RELATED: From Breastfeeding Woes to IVF Bruises: Every Time Amy Schumer Got Candid About Motherhood on Instagram

The Trainwreck star also shared the news of her YouTube video on her Instagram, asking her followers for feedback underneath a photo of the proud parents playing with Gene in a park.

“We posted a parenting hack on my YouTube channel. Let me know your thoughts please! Link in bio,” she captioned the post.

In the comments section, fans seemed to echo their own children’s affinity for cardboard boxes — including The Office star Jenna Fischer.

“The egg crate is genius. For reals. Question: where do you get egg crate??” she wrote, to which Schumer replied, “any bed bath and beyond type store! Thank you!❤️”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Amy Schumer Amy Schumer

RELATED: 41 Very Candid Celebrity Snapshots Every Mom Can Relate To



Earlier this month, Schumer opened up about undergoing in vitro fertilization to expand her family, telling fans that she and Chris — whom she married in February 2018 — successfully got one embryo following their round of IVF.

“Hey! So ivf went like this for us,” Schumer wrote alongside a smiling selfie on Instagram. “They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?”

She added: “For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?”

Schumer went on to thank fans for sharing with her their own IVF experiences, adding that she’s “grateful” to have son Gene.

“Anyway I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way,” she wrote. “I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process.”