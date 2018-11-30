Amy Schumer Reveals She Is Struggling with a 'Tough' Pregnancy and Asks Fans for Baby Photos

Amy Schumer is looking for motivation during her “tough” pregnancy.

The 37-year-old I Feel Pretty star revealed her struggles in an Instagram post on Thursday. Schumer announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer in October.

“The last few days have been tough. I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her dog.

The comedian, who has had to postpone show dates from her comedy tour, asked her fans for motivation by having them tag her in photos and videos of their children.

“Please if you don’t mind. Post pics of your kids and tag me #amyschumer,” she wrote. “My friends sending me pics and vids of their kids is making me feel so much better. Much love accepting dog photos too.”

Two weeks ago, the actress was hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

On Tuesday night, she shared a graphic video of herself vomiting into a cup while on her way to her stand-up show in Tarrytown, New York.

While the health crisis has caused the Schumer to postpone dates on her comedy tour, Tuesday’s show wasn’t one of them — though she admitted that she might need to reschedule some dates in the future.

“Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram, in the caption to a gallery that also included a photo of her onstage. “This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set.”

Schumer continued, “I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again. But I will make up these dates and we will have a great time.”

“I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it,” she added. “Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage. “

The star revealed photographer Marcus Russell Price had also been filming a documentary about the challenges she’s been facing over the past few months.

“We are shooting a doc of me these past few months leading up to a special I’m filming and you will see that I’m struggling right now,” Schumer wrote. “But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have.”