Amy Schumer Reveals Newborn Son's Name and It Appears to Pay Tribute to Another Famous Comedian

Introducing Gene Attell Fischer!

Amy Schumer revealed her newborn baby boy’s name on Tuesday by sharing a photo of her son being sweetly carried by her father.

In addition to the father-son picture, Schumer wrote in the caption, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”

Gene’s middle name Attell appears to be a reference to fellow comedian and the actress’ friend, Dave Attell, who recently invited Schumer to perform with at his show at Caroline’s in New York City in January.

Schumer, 37, and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their bundle of joy on Sunday, May 5. Gene is the couple’s first child.

Schumer announced her little one’s arrival the following day on Instagram alongside a hospital photo featuring the new family of three.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” the actress and comedian captioned the snapshot, which saw the new dad leaning down to give his blissed-out wife a kiss right above the cheek.

The caption was a nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who welcomed their first child — also a baby boy — just an hour and a half later, at 5:26 a.m. local time on Monday.

Minutes before the big reveal, Schumer posted two snapshots of herself posing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where people were setting up for the 2019 Met Gala. She joked in the caption, “Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital 👠”

Schumer first revealed her pregnancy news last October, eight months after tying the knot with Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and chef — although if you were just scrolling through your Instagram feed, you might have missed it!

Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

In an Instagram Story post shared by her friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise, the big news was hidden at the end of a list of Schumer-recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates. At the very bottom of the list came the simple line, “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.”

The comedian’s news came just days after Markle, 37, and Harry, 34, revealed they were also expecting their first child — and Schumer went on to incorporate the royal couple into her announcement, hilariously photoshopping her and her husband’s face over a snapshot of the royal couple.

Comedian Dave Attell Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer has battled severe nausea. In November, while performing her first comedy show since announcing her pregnancy, Schumer opened up about her difficult second trimester.

“I don’t like it,” she said, later adding, “I’ve had a really tough pregnancy so far.”

Less than a month later, Schumer revealed she had been hospitalized for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

Although she went on to share that her baby was fine, her health crisis caused her to postpone dates on her comedy tour. Addressing her struggles, Schumer wrote in a late November Instagram post that “the last few days have been tough,” adding, “I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same.”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Kevin Mazur/Getty

However, in true form, Schumer kept her sense of humor throughout it all.

A month after her hospitalization, the then-expectant star shared a candid social-media post, showing her hooked up to an IV that led to a bag of fluids behind her.

“Am I glowing? #hyperemesisgravidarum,” the mom-to-be humorously captioned her post.

In another brutally honest Instagram post, the I Feel Pretty star gave fans an inside look at how she spent her Christmas.

One video from her slideshow showed Schumer vomiting on the side of a road, noting that she had thrown up some blood. She and Fischer both went on to somberly wish the person behind the camera a merry Christmas.

“And so this is Christmas,” Schumer wrote alongside the slideshow with a Christmas-tree emoji.

After being told on doctor’s orders not to fly for a “couple of weeks” due to pregnancy complications, in February, Schumer had to end her comedy tour early. “The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good. But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting,” she shared.

“I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours,” she continued. “But mostly it’s sucks [sic]. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.”

This past Saturday, Schumer revealed the sex of her baby in a lengthy post where she spoke out against fast-food chain Wendy’s in the caption of a photo featuring herself and Fischer in their pediatrician’s waiting room.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again,” she wrote in part.

“Also we are having a boy,” Schumer tacked on at the end of the post.