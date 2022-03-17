Amy Schumer Reveals the Parenting Advice She's Given New Mom Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer tells PEOPLE that her friends Michael Cera and Jennifer Lawrence are both "natural parents"

Amy Schumer is passing down her parenting wisdom.

On Wednesday, the mom of one, 40, chatted with PEOPLE (the TV show!) correspondent Segun Oduolowu at the New York premiere of her new Hulu show Life & Beth, where she revealed the parenting advice she's given friends Michael Cera and Jennifer Lawrence.

"It's just about failing," says Schumer, who shares 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer. "It's like stand up. You mess up so bad."

"It couldn't go much worse than what we named our son initially," she teases of originally naming her son Gene Attell. "But they're doing great. They really are both just such clear, natural parents."

Earlier this month, the comedian revealed during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview that her Life & Beth costar Cera, 33, recently welcomed a child.

"Michael has a baby, too," she said. "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

Less than one week after Schumer accidentally spilled Cera's baby news, the new dad told Extra a little bit about his first child.

"He's just a little 6-month-old baby," the Superbad star said of his son with his longtime partner Nadine.