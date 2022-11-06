Amy Schumer Reveals Her Son Gene, 3, Was Hospitalized for RSV: 'Hardest Week of My Life'

Amy Schumer's son Gene is on the mend after a bout with RSV.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the comedian and actress, 41, revealed that her son with husband Chris Fischer was hospitalized for RSV as she was juggling the demanding schedule of hosting Saturday Night Live this week.

"This was the hardest week of my life," Schumer wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photographs on the SNL set. "I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to the ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going through this right now."

Schumer then thanked the cast and crew of SNL for their flexibility as she managed her son's illness on top of the responsibilities she had preparing to host the show. "I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive," she said, adding that Gene is now "home and better."

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, has been on the rise in recent weeks and is "notorious for causing wheezing and a ton of mucous in little children," according to Dr. Elizabeth Murray, a pediatrician specializing in Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Child Health Advocacy and a member of PEOPLE's Health Squad. There's no direct treatment for it, but concern comes when a child's "oxygen level drops," she said.

Amy Schumer with son Gene David. Amy Schumer/Instagram

This weekend's hosting gig marks the third time the Trainwreck actress has hosted the comedy sketch show since 2015. She last appeared during Kim Kardashian's hosting sting in October 2021.

"The reason this show is so fun to do isn't actually the performance or the show itself. It's getting to spend time with the people there," Schumer continued in her weekend Instagram post.

She then gave a specific shoutout to her "favorite" people at SNL, calling out several members of the crew: "Donna. Jerry. Jodi. Genna. Tom Wally and on and on."

Schumer concluded the post with more appreciation for the support she received for her son, writing, "Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us."

In recent months, Schumer has been struggling to navigate the time she's spent away from Gene and her husband while on a 65-date tour. "It's brutal. It hurts," she told PEOPLE last month of dealing with the distance.

However, she said she doesn't "worry about him being taken care of" as he's home with Fischer, 42, who she married in 2018. "I just miss him. You just wanna physically be there. I really do think it's harder for me than him."