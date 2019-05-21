Amy Schumer Returns to the Stage 14 Days After Giving Birth to Her Son: 'I'm Back!'

Amy Schumer is wasting no time getting back to work!

Just two weeks after welcoming her first child, son Gene Attell, with husband Chris Fischer, the comedian returned to the stage for the first time and performed a stand-up set on Sunday night.

“I’m back!” Schumer, 37, captioned the candid shot, which was snapped by fellow comedian Jon Laster.

In the photo, Schumer looked happy to be back on stage, as she held the microphone in her hand and gestured to the crowd with her other.

The new mom also rocked a black, long-sleeved, V-neck mini dress and kept her hair pulled back in a low ponytail.

The actress welcomed her first child with her husband, 39, on Sunday, May 5. She announced the birth on Instagram Monday alongside a hospital photo of herself and Fischer with their newborn son.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer captioned the heartwarming photo.

The caption was poking fun at the timing of her son’s birth, which came just a few hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child — also a baby boy.

It was also in theme with her pregnancy announcement, when Schumer hilariously photoshopped her and her husband’s face over a snapshot of the royal couple, after announcing her pregnancy just days after Markle did.

During her pregnancy, Schumer released a Netflix comedy special, Growing, where she also joked about Markle stealing her thunder being pregnant at the same time.

Two days after the birth announcement, the Trainwreck star revealed her son’s name for the first time, sharing a photo of her newborn being sweetly carried by his father and captioning the snap, “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.”

Since little Gene made his arrival, Schumer has documented the precious — and relatable — moments that many new moms experience with a newborn.

On Mother’s Day, Schumer kept it real with a funny Instagram photo that featured her grimacing while hooked up to a drip and sitting in a bathroom.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the image, which also featured her sister-in-law Molly Fischer holding Gene.

Most recently, on Saturday, the comedian shared a picture of herself pumping. “Guys what are we doing tonight?” she captioned the photo, in which she wore a pumping top with her hair up and posed straight-faced, holding two bottles.

Schumer also used the hilarious hashtags #ootd and #schumerpump, a play on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules — and she even tagged Vanderpump Rules cast member and National #OOTD Day creator Stassi Schroeder in the post.

“An OOTD for the ages,” Schroeder, 30, commented on the post, referencing her signature “outfit of the day” hashtag.

Schumer first revealed her pregnancy news last October on her Instagram story, eight months after tying the knot with Fischer, a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and chef.

Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer battled severe nausea and was open about sharing her difficulties with fans, including her hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition marked by persistent sickness which can lead to dehydration and weight loss.

Despite her health complications, the star continued to work and did her best to keep her career a priority.

In addition to her Netflix stand-up special which debuted in March, Schumer also embarked on a nationwide comedy tour while pregnant, but was eventually forced to cancel the remainder of shows in February due to her worsening hyperemesis.