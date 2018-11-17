Pregnant Amy Schumer Announces Return to Work After Being Hospitalized with Hyperemesis

Amy Schumer isn’t letting severe morning sickness keep her down!

Just one day after the actress and comedian, 37, canceled a Dallas tour stop due to her hospitalization for hyperemesis gravidarum, Schumer shared that she’d be back on the road for her weekend engagements.

“I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday!” she wrote on Instagram Friday along with a sweet photo of her dog wearing an adorable sheep costume.

“Also, F— BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!” she added, in reference to the Education Secretary’s plan to change the way colleges and universities handle accusations of sexual misconduct, which includes a limit on what the schools legally have to investigate.

On Saturday, the pregnant star’s comedy tour will take her to Newark, New Jersey, and the following day she’ll be headed to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Apologizing to fans on Thursday, Schumer shared a photo of herself in the hospital as she explained what was going on with her health.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” she wrote. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story.”

“I’ve been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows,” she admitted. “Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls—! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

Amy Schumer

The condition, known as HG, left Kate Middleton hospitalized for four days, and is characterized by debilitating nausea and vomiting that severely inhibits a woman’s ability to eat or drink and results in significant weight loss. Affecting up to 2 percent of all pregnant women, it can start as early as five weeks into pregnancy and endure for weeks or even months.

The condition typically comes on suddenly.

Since first announcing that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child last month, the I Feel Pretty star has been candid about the trials and tribulations of feeling sick throughout her pregnancy.

While attending the inaugural Conversations for Change dinner on Tuesday in New York City, Schumer captioned a group photo from the evening, “Thanks to my body for not puking most nights from 7-10!”

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

In an ultrasound video she shared earlier this month, the Trainwreck star could also be heard saying as she watched the screen excitedly, “It’s moving all around! Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that’s why I’m puking every day.”