Amy Schumer Recycles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Bin for Son Gene's Trucks

Amy Schumer knows how to make the most of a gift.

On Thursday, the comedian, 41, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a SKIMS gift box — which was originally filled with bras from Kim Kardashian's brand — now packed with her 3-year-old son Gene's toys.

"Thank you @SKIMS for the comfy bras and a new place for toy trucks!" Schumer wrote.

Schumer — who is currently in the midst of her standup tour, "Amy Schumer: Whore Tour" — shares son Gene with husband Chris Fischer.

During the first season of The Kardashians, fans got to see Schumer help Kardashian work on her Saturday Night Live monologue. While prepping for the SNL debut, Kardashian confided in her friend about the threat of a second sex tape being released.

"And, there's a lot of, like, kind of sex tape drama happening now where people are saying that maybe there's a little bit more from 20 years ago," Kim explained to Schumer in reference to a joke about the sex tape she planned to include.

"Is there a part of you that's like 'Let's get that out because it's probably pretty hot?'" Schumer quipped in response.

Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram.

In a candid new interview last month, Schumer opened up to The New Yorker about the challenges of touring without her family.

"I always want to cancel everything, and I always try" the Life After Beth actress shared, in part referencing the 60-show tour. "The thing that weighs on me is being away."

Discussing a night where Gene fell asleep on her chest, Schumer sadly noted, "There are a limited number of nights where they'll want to do this."

"I'm going to miss 65 nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth?" she pondered. "Am I crazy for doing this? But then it's, like, I have the opportunity to go and make all this money," noting the tour would earn her roughly $10 million.