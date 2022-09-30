Amy Schumer Recycles Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Bin for Son Gene's Trucks

Amy Schumer found a whole new way to utilize buddy Kim Kardashian's brand gift for son Gene, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 03:16 PM
Amy Schumer attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones; LaLa Anthony, Kim Kardashian, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Naomi Watts attend the FENDI 25th Anniversary
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage; Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Amy Schumer knows how to make the most of a gift.

On Thursday, the comedian, 41, shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a SKIMS gift box — which was originally filled with bras from Kim Kardashian's brand — now packed with her 3-year-old son Gene's toys.

"Thank you @SKIMS for the comfy bras and a new place for toy trucks!" Schumer wrote.

Schumer — who is currently in the midst of her standup tour, "Amy Schumer: Whore Tour" — shares son Gene with husband Chris Fischer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy Schumer Recycles <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>'s SKIMS Gift Box into a Toy Box for Son Gene's Toy Trucks
Amy Schumer Instagram

During the first season of The Kardashians, fans got to see Schumer help Kardashian work on her Saturday Night Live monologue. While prepping for the SNL debut, Kardashian confided in her friend about the threat of a second sex tape being released.

"And, there's a lot of, like, kind of sex tape drama happening now where people are saying that maybe there's a little bit more from 20 years ago," Kim explained to Schumer in reference to a joke about the sex tape she planned to include.

"Is there a part of you that's like 'Let's get that out because it's probably pretty hot?'" Schumer quipped in response.

Amy Schumer son Gene
Amy Schumer son Gene https://www.instagram.com/p/COy74QEpDhy/ Credit: Amy Schumer/Instagram. Amy Schumer/Instagram

In a candid new interview last month, Schumer opened up to The New Yorker about the challenges of touring without her family.

"I always want to cancel everything, and I always try" the Life After Beth actress shared, in part referencing the 60-show tour. "The thing that weighs on me is being away."

Discussing a night where Gene fell asleep on her chest, Schumer sadly noted, "There are a limited number of nights where they'll want to do this."

"I'm going to miss 65 nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth?" she pondered. "Am I crazy for doing this? But then it's, like, I have the opportunity to go and make all this money," noting the tour would earn her roughly $10 million.

Related Articles
amy schumer
Amy Schumer Admits Being Away from Son Gene for 65 Tour Dates 'Weighs on Me': 'What Is That Worth?'
Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'Been Kickin' It with Adam Levine,' Talks 'Good Sex Life' with Husband
Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'Been Kickin' It with Adam Levine,' Talks 'Good Sex Life' with Husband
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian
'The Kardashians' : Kim Jokes About Her Sex Tape While Practicing Her 'SNL' Monologue with Amy Schumer
Kim K Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour
Kim Kardashian Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour — Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater and Photo Studio
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Bestie Photo of Daughter Maxwell and BFF North West at 'Camp North'
A-List Play Dates: Celeb Kids Who Hang Out Together
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson Says It 'Might Not Be a Bad Idea' to End 'SNL' After Season 50: 'I Need to Start Planning'
kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/.
See Pete Davidson's 'Jasmine' and 'Aladdin' Tattoo Dedicated to His First Kiss with Kim Kardashian
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Opens Up About Performing Through Pregnancy Complications: 'It Was Really, Really Hard'
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer Shares Raunchy Joke About Her Husband She Says the Oscars 'Said No' To
Kim Kardashian SNL
Watch Highlights from Kim Kardashian's 'SNL' Hosting Debut, from Kris and Khloé Cameos to SKIMS for Dogs
Scott Disick, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
Scott Disick Claims He's 'Besties' with Pete Davidson amid the Comic's Romance with Kim Kardashian
2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Former Victoria's Secret Models Recall Wearing Provocative Child-Like Lingerie Adorned with Toys
Kim Kardashian SNL
Kim Kardashian's Transformative Year Leading Up to Her 41st Birthday